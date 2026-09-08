The Canned Soup You Should Be Using In Your Buffalo Chicken Dip

There are few snacks that rival Buffalo chicken dip, and there's one pantry item you should always have on hand if you want to whip up a bowl of this spicy, tangy appetizer in a jiffy. Campbell's Condensed Spicy Buffalo-Style Cream of Chicken Soup combines chicken stock and cream with cayenne pepper sauce and seasonings, so it brings both the creamy base and the tangy Buffalo flavor that you need to pull off this iconic dip, all in one can. In fact, Campbell's website even lists its own three-ingredient Buffalo chicken dip recipe. That makes this clever shortcut especially useful any time you find yourself hosting at the last minute.

A three-ingredient recipe is always a winner, and in this case, all you'll need is one 10.5-ounce can of the soup, two cans of cooked chicken breast or an equivalent amount of shredded rotisserie chicken, and about two cups of shredded cheese. This all gets mixed together and baked in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 35 minutes until you have a scoopable, spicy, creamy Buffalo chicken dip that's ready to serve with tortilla chips, crackers, or celery sticks.

Beyond the flavor combination, there's another ingredient that makes this trick work so well. Like other condensed soups, this one contains cornstarch, which helps give it a thicker body as it heats. The extra chicken makes it heartier, while the cheese gives it that extra gooeyness that's essential for any good Buffalo dip. And there are plenty of easy ways to make it even better.