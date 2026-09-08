The Canned Soup You Should Be Using In Your Buffalo Chicken Dip
There are few snacks that rival Buffalo chicken dip, and there's one pantry item you should always have on hand if you want to whip up a bowl of this spicy, tangy appetizer in a jiffy. Campbell's Condensed Spicy Buffalo-Style Cream of Chicken Soup combines chicken stock and cream with cayenne pepper sauce and seasonings, so it brings both the creamy base and the tangy Buffalo flavor that you need to pull off this iconic dip, all in one can. In fact, Campbell's website even lists its own three-ingredient Buffalo chicken dip recipe. That makes this clever shortcut especially useful any time you find yourself hosting at the last minute.
A three-ingredient recipe is always a winner, and in this case, all you'll need is one 10.5-ounce can of the soup, two cans of cooked chicken breast or an equivalent amount of shredded rotisserie chicken, and about two cups of shredded cheese. This all gets mixed together and baked in a 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 35 minutes until you have a scoopable, spicy, creamy Buffalo chicken dip that's ready to serve with tortilla chips, crackers, or celery sticks.
Beyond the flavor combination, there's another ingredient that makes this trick work so well. Like other condensed soups, this one contains cornstarch, which helps give it a thicker body as it heats. The extra chicken makes it heartier, while the cheese gives it that extra gooeyness that's essential for any good Buffalo dip. And there are plenty of easy ways to make it even better.
Easy ways to dress up your dip
While Campbell's spicy Buffalo soup may not be one of the most popular Campbell's soup flavors, its appeal is quite obvious. It's loaded with all the right flavors for a perfect Buffalo-style dip without you having to add them yourself. But there's always room for more flavor. Crumble blue cheese over the top before serving to add a little extra funky edge that plays off the cayenne pepper in the soup. Blue cheese has a natural affinity with Buffalo-style chicken, while a sprinkle of chopped scallions and parsley can add a little extra bite and freshness. If you want to cut through some of the richness, a squeeze of lemon juice can add some acidity, while a few pickled jalapeños lend a little extra heat.
This isn't a trick that can be directly adapted for vegetarian or vegan guests because Campbell's Spicy Buffalo-Style Cream of Chicken Soup does contain both chicken and dairy. Some recipes swap in chickpeas to make buffalo chicken fully plant-based, but in this instance, mashing in some chickpeas would just be a fun way to add a little extra texture and fiber to the mix. Plus, if they're already sitting in your pantry, they can keep the dip an easy last-minute throw-together.