Buffalo Chicken Meets Its Match With A Canned, High-Protein Swap

Getting canned chickpeas to work in a Buffalo dish is very possible, but there are a few things you'll need to do. Firstly, if they're coming from a can, the legumes will need to be rid of all the extra moisture. You can simply drain and pat them or you can give them a quick roast. Either way, make sure they're dry enough to grab onto the Buffalo sauce and not dilute it. From there, quickly pulse the chickpeas in a food processor for a loose texture that can be stirred through the Buffalo sauce. However, you can also roast them whole until crispy if you want more bite, or just mash them up a little with a fork for a smoother, Buffalo dip-like texture, whatever you prefer.

Next, the sauce is important. Traditionally, a Buffalo sauce has both hot sauce and butter, so if you're going fully plant-based, it isn't much of a swap outside of simply changing butter for a dairy-free alternative (don't use olive oil or any fat with a more prominent flavor though). And don't use too much liquid — you want to coat your legumes in sauce, not drench them, and too much liquid will make the whole thing soup-y instead of sauce-y.

You can load your Buffalo chickpeas or legumes into sliders, wrap them into taquitos, or top a salad with them — the world is your Buffalo-drenched oyster. It's a familiar flavor, the one you crave, just built a little different. And of course, don't forget to serve the dish with some store-bought ranch to balance the heat.