Maine Tourists Can't Skip This Famous Breakfast Sandwich That's Known To Sell Out By 10:30

Every state has its best breakfast sandwich, and according to reviews, the best in Maine hails from Tandem Coffee + Bakery in Portland (which, incidentally, also made our list of the best coffee shops in every state). The sandwich may sound fairly standard on paper: egg and cheese on a buttermilk biscuit (although the pimenton mayo no doubt gives it a boost). Sausage is optional. However, what a simple list of ingredients doesn't tell you is that the Tandem Bakery is headed by a James Beard nominee, Briana Holt, and according to customers, the biscuit alone is worth standing in line for.

Tandem describes its biscuits as being "slightly sweet and salty, tall and crisp on the outside, soft and fluffy inside." They're topped with a generous sprinkling of sea salt that many customers say enhances the flavor and adds the perfect balance to the pastry. Judging by photos on the Tandem website, the standalone buttermilk biscuits are cut into rounds, while the sandwich buttermilk biscuits are square — making them the ideal shape for sandwiching a slice of cheese and square of baked egg. One reviewer reported that the sandwich biscuits are compressed and griddled, giving them a slightly denser texture.

Many reviews highlight the long line you're likely to face when visiting Tandem — but several reassure readers that the shop is ready to handle the lines, and they move quickly. Either way, you may want to get there early, as the breakfast sandwich has been known to sell out by 10:30 a.m. If you want to avoid the line, order ahead online (although according to the website, online inventory may differ).