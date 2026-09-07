Maine Tourists Can't Skip This Famous Breakfast Sandwich That's Known To Sell Out By 10:30
Every state has its best breakfast sandwich, and according to reviews, the best in Maine hails from Tandem Coffee + Bakery in Portland (which, incidentally, also made our list of the best coffee shops in every state). The sandwich may sound fairly standard on paper: egg and cheese on a buttermilk biscuit (although the pimenton mayo no doubt gives it a boost). Sausage is optional. However, what a simple list of ingredients doesn't tell you is that the Tandem Bakery is headed by a James Beard nominee, Briana Holt, and according to customers, the biscuit alone is worth standing in line for.
Tandem describes its biscuits as being "slightly sweet and salty, tall and crisp on the outside, soft and fluffy inside." They're topped with a generous sprinkling of sea salt that many customers say enhances the flavor and adds the perfect balance to the pastry. Judging by photos on the Tandem website, the standalone buttermilk biscuits are cut into rounds, while the sandwich buttermilk biscuits are square — making them the ideal shape for sandwiching a slice of cheese and square of baked egg. One reviewer reported that the sandwich biscuits are compressed and griddled, giving them a slightly denser texture.
Many reviews highlight the long line you're likely to face when visiting Tandem — but several reassure readers that the shop is ready to handle the lines, and they move quickly. Either way, you may want to get there early, as the breakfast sandwich has been known to sell out by 10:30 a.m. If you want to avoid the line, order ahead online (although according to the website, online inventory may differ).
Other pastries and coffee options at Tandem
In addition to the plain buttermilk biscuits and breakfast sandwiches, Tandem serves a variety of housemade pastries such as flavored scones, muffins, and more. Menu items may vary, but the breakfast sandwiches and some other options seem to be recurring standbys. A particularly intriguing treat frequently mentioned in reviews is the olive oil banana bread, which is topped with a heap of cream cheese and a veritable pool of olive oil. One Google reviewer described it as "the most sophisticated topping combo I've seen ... a layered collision of sweet, sour, nutty, and salty notes."
Biscuits, too, come in more options than just plain. There's a cheddar jalapeño biscuit and a couple of "loaded" options — one topped with strawberry jam and butter, and a savory one topped with goat cheese and a house-made tomato jam. (Again, these may change seasonally.)
Naturally, as Tandem is also a coffee roaster and cafe, you may be wondering how its coffee pairs with its popular pastries. To be honest, judging from reviews, the baked goods seem to be the main draw, although people generally find the coffee pleasant as well. A unique menu item is the malted coffee, which appears to be a bit polarizing. It's made with liquid malt extract concentrate, a slightly different ingredient from the malted milk powder that differentiates a milkshake from a malt. One reviewer was told it was an acquired taste, which might be a difficult achievement if you're just visiting. But you don't have to order the malted coffee; there are plenty of other options.