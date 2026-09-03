Forget Tomato Soup — Dunk Grilled Cheese In This Creamy Condiment From Your Fridge

What's life without a little change now and then? Sure, the classics are great. Meatloaf and mashed potatoes, peanut butter and jelly, and, of course, grilled cheese and tomato soup. The very thought of this iconic combo conjures images of rainy days and cozy PJs. Lovely, yes. But tomato soup is not the only delicious pairing for grilled cheese. For something a little different, how about serving your sandwich with ranch dressing in lieu of tomato soup? Though ranch is less warm and comforting than tomato soup, it does offer a fresh, tangy, and creamy quality that will bring out a new dimension of flavor in the splendidly simple sando.

The best part of this pairing is that all you need is a bottle of your favorite store-bought ranch. No further prep required. Now, you may be hesitant about dipping a grilled cheese into ranch. After all, the dressing is more often found on salads or served with chicken wings. However, when you really think about it, ranch and grilled cheese are actually perfectly matched. The herbs used in ranch (parsley, dill, and chives) will add a bright quality that the meal might otherwise be lacking. The buttermilk (if you go for buttermilk ranch) will add a sour note that would work exceptionally well with a sourdough grilled cheese, for example. As far as cheese choice goes, you can stick with the classics (American or cheddar) or mix it up and use a dill havarti to double down on the herbaceous ranch flavor.