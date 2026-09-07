Is Your Chicken Coming Out Too Dry? Cover It In This Popular Condiment Before Baking

Pulling a dry, stringy piece of chicken out of the oven is a major culinary disappointment, especially when you were expecting to create something moist and delicious. Thankfully, there's an easy fix that you likely already have sitting in your fridge: mayonnaise. Coating your chicken with mayonnaise, or even marinating your chicken with it, can help improve both the texture and taste of poultry. You can use this technique on any cut of chicken you're going to bake in the oven, and it even works well when slathered on a whole bird. If you're not a fan of the taste of mayonnaise, don't worry. Coating your chicken in mayonnaise before you cook it isn't going to impart much flavor into your chicken.

Here's why this trick works to create moist, tender chicken. Mayo has three main components: egg yolk, oil, and vinegar (or another acid, like lemon juice). As your chicken cooks, the egg and oil work together to keep the chicken moist, all while creating the golden crust that's a hallmark of perfectly cooked chicken. If you're coating your chicken with seasoning (give taco seasoning a try if you want to create something seriously unforgettable), mayo can also help it stick to the surface more easily. This tip is pretty simple, but there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind to help make the most of your mayo chicken.