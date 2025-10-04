This Old School Boomer Dinner Used To Feed Everyone On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Children of the '90s likely remember sitting down at the dinner table for a meal that was more elevated than the once-popular TV dinners of mid-century, yet certainly more casual than a properly seared steak. One of those dishes most boomer parents insisted on making after work was none other than Shake 'N Bake chicken. It was easy to prepare, inexpensive to make, and a meal that none of the kids ever complained about.
Shake 'N Bake is essentially just a seasoned breadcrumb mixture that is easy to apply to any meat, from chicken to pork or even fish. All you have to do is coat the meat in the crumbs (by shaking it in that famous plastic bag included in the package), then bake the meat as desired. You can use chicken tenderloins to mimic chicken fingers, thighs or drumsticks to mimic fried chicken, or keep it leaner by using chicken breast or cod.
Why was Shake 'N Bake so popular?
Its popularity was thanks to two simple factors: ease and affordability. For working parents, it was a quick way to satisfy even the pickiest eaters thanks to the salty, savory coating it added to the meat. For those on a budget, it was inexpensive; you could also choose the amount you wanted to spend on meat, from more affordable drumsticks to pricier chicken breasts (though for deeper flavor, you might want to use thighs because dark meat tastes richer).
The Shake 'N Bake coating was first invented in 1965, and the product emphasized in a 1976 commercial (via Instagram) that its flavor and texture was "better than frying." It created that fried flavor without the mess of using oil, which made it convenient for parents, and it was an easy enough process that kids could get involved in helping with dinner. These days, people continue to reminisce. "I haven't had this in probably 20 years, my grandma used to make it," one Reddit user wrote after someone shared a photo of Shake 'N Bake chicken. "I had it a few months ago and took a trip down memory lane," another person added.
If you're inspired to make it, the mix is available at most grocery stores, or you can purchase Shake 'N Bake original chicken seasoned coating mix on Amazon. These days, there are various seasoning blends available for pork, chicken, or even a barbecue-style dinner.