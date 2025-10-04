This Old School Boomer Dinner Used To Feed Everyone On A Budget

Its popularity was thanks to two simple factors: ease and affordability. For working parents, it was a quick way to satisfy even the pickiest eaters thanks to the salty, savory coating it added to the meat. For those on a budget, it was inexpensive; you could also choose the amount you wanted to spend on meat, from more affordable drumsticks to pricier chicken breasts (though for deeper flavor, you might want to use thighs because dark meat tastes richer).

The Shake 'N Bake coating was first invented in 1965, and the product emphasized in a 1976 commercial (via Instagram) that its flavor and texture was "better than frying." It created that fried flavor without the mess of using oil, which made it convenient for parents, and it was an easy enough process that kids could get involved in helping with dinner. These days, people continue to reminisce. "I haven't had this in probably 20 years, my grandma used to make it," one Reddit user wrote after someone shared a photo of Shake 'N Bake chicken. "I had it a few months ago and took a trip down memory lane," another person added.

If you're inspired to make it, the mix is available at most grocery stores, or you can purchase Shake 'N Bake original chicken seasoned coating mix on Amazon. These days, there are various seasoning blends available for pork, chicken, or even a barbecue-style dinner.