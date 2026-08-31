To Make A Whole Batch Of Chicken Tenders Taste Unforgettable, Add A Packet Of This Seasoning Blend

First things first, make sure to pat the chicken dry using paper towels. It's an important trick when making the crispiest fried chicken that should also be observed when using other cooking methods. This is an important step before you even begin adding the taco seasoning, as this helps develop that satisfying crisp on the exterior and allows the seasoning to stick evenly. Then the fun starts, aka actually adding the seasoning. It's a good idea to add the seasoning before you cook the chicken tenders so that the flavors penetrate into the meat and develop, especially when salt is involved. Salt brings out the moisture from the poultry, which gets soaked up again once the meat is allowed to rest for half an hour or so, creating a more flavorful interior.

Once you've produced the crowd pleasers, you can add another layer of flavor with dipping sauces. You might take inspiration from tinga tacos by introducing chipotle tomato salsa to dip the chicken in. And if that sounds exciting to you, you might even want to make the more broth-y consommé that usually comes with birria tacos. Alternatively, make a zesty lemon-mayo dip to cut through the savoriness of the taco-seasoned chicken tenders. But don't just stop there: You can always experiment with different sauces, condiments, dips, toppings, and relishes. Have fun with it, and maybe you can even get away with bringing these chicken tenders to the next Taco Tuesday.