To Make A Whole Batch Of Chicken Tenders Taste Unforgettable, Add A Packet Of This Seasoning Blend
It's hard to decline a delicious batch of chicken tenders, maybe even impossible. Make them taste unforgettable and you'd even have people lining up for seconds ... and thirds and fourths. To achieve this, try adding a packet of store-bought taco seasoning next time instead of relying on the same ol' flavor boosters. Typically, ingredients that appear in taco seasoning include a lot of the savory basics: salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. It also has cumin, paprika, and oregano which gives it a more complex depth, as well as chili powder which provides a gentle bite.
Taco seasoning works great for chicken tenders because it adds character without taking all the attention away from the chicken. It helps that chicken and all the spices inside taco seasoning make a forgiving combination that's hard to mess up, so a taco surprise won't be incongruous. Instead, you might even wonder why you haven't been making your chicken tenders with it all this time. Use a packet (about 3 tablespoons) of taco seasoning for every pound of chicken tenders, and expect a divine mouthful that has earthiness, smokiness, umami notes, and a tiny bit of welcome heat.
Here's how you can season your tenders with this blend
First things first, make sure to pat the chicken dry using paper towels. It's an important trick when making the crispiest fried chicken that should also be observed when using other cooking methods. This is an important step before you even begin adding the taco seasoning, as this helps develop that satisfying crisp on the exterior and allows the seasoning to stick evenly. Then the fun starts, aka actually adding the seasoning. It's a good idea to add the seasoning before you cook the chicken tenders so that the flavors penetrate into the meat and develop, especially when salt is involved. Salt brings out the moisture from the poultry, which gets soaked up again once the meat is allowed to rest for half an hour or so, creating a more flavorful interior.
Once you've produced the crowd pleasers, you can add another layer of flavor with dipping sauces. You might take inspiration from tinga tacos by introducing chipotle tomato salsa to dip the chicken in. And if that sounds exciting to you, you might even want to make the more broth-y consommé that usually comes with birria tacos. Alternatively, make a zesty lemon-mayo dip to cut through the savoriness of the taco-seasoned chicken tenders. But don't just stop there: You can always experiment with different sauces, condiments, dips, toppings, and relishes. Have fun with it, and maybe you can even get away with bringing these chicken tenders to the next Taco Tuesday.