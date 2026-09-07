Never Use A Mashed Potato Recipe Again With These Ratios From Alton Brown

The mere idea of a mashed potato recipe can start to seem kind of silly when you consider the classic comfort side's most basic form. Sure, these spuds are great gussied up with things like increasingly rich, fatty forms of dairy, flavorful little extras like garlic, or even more transformative mashed potato enhancers like bacon. But, when you boil it down, all that great mashed potatoes really require is the spuds themselves, any complementary cooking liquid, and a couple of the seasonings that you probably already have in your pantry. So a ratio, rather than some unending quest to find the one true best mashed potato recipe, can actually be more helpful for your next batch. And the Food Network veteran, Alton Brown, has a terrific one to replicate.

Brown's mashed potatoes do follow the standard conventions — ingredient quantities, cooking times, and serving suggestions — but with the caveat that a basic ratio is better than a strict recipe. And the formula that follows might even be simpler to remember than the usual routine. Brown calls for a 2:1 ratio of russet to red potatoes by weight, and a quarter cup of dairy per pound of those. So, for example, that can amount to four russets and eight reds, totalling four pounds of potatoes, plus a cup of dairy. You can then add seasonings to taste and, as garlic maximalists everywhere will appreciate, as many alliums as you wish.