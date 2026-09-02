What's The Average Lifespan Of An Electric Stand Mixer?
Electric stand mixers have made the lives of many bakers much easier. But like any other appliance, these things don't last forever, even if you've invested in the best stand mixers according to reviews. On the bright side, they will most likely last a long time. Electric stand mixers are meant to withstand your baking needs for a couple of decades. Customers report that the average lifespan of a stand mixer from a renowned brand like KitchenAid is at least 20 years, and in some cases, even more than 30. That said, more affordable models, like those equipped with plastic hardware, might make it less than 10. So, if longevity is what you're looking for, it's best to invest in one with a metal build, or try popular brands.
But other than knowing what material and brand can stand the test of time, you can avoid common pitfalls that affect a mixer's intended lifespan. For instance, it's quite common to forget about giving the machine ample space for sufficient airflow, ensuring there isn't anything blocking the air vents. It sounds simple and obvious, but it can be easy to overlook amidst all the kitchen chaos, and this extra step can help you keep your electric stand mixer working to its full potential. With proper care and maintenance, your electric stand mixers can serve their full sentence, and they might even last longer than you thought.
How to increase the longevity of your electric stand mixer
There are important questions to ask yourself when shopping for kitchen appliances. In the case of an electric stand mixer, it's all about how you're planning to use it. For instance, if you're just making cookie dough or something with a similar consistency, a mixer with a motor power rating of 250 to 275W is enough. It won't be able to handle bread and heavy-duty action, especially when you're making them at high volume, so go for something with a stronger motor if that sounds like something you need. Overloading an electric stand mixer that isn't powerful enough for its intended job is a big no-no, as it can overheat the machine with time, causing it to break down sooner. Additionally, it might be tempting to pour your doughs and batters into the mixer all at once, but this also leads to overloading and consequently overheating, which creates inconsistent results plus premature damage. Overheating can manifest as weird noises, a burnt smell, and even slower performance.
Sticking to a periodic maintenance routine is also a good idea. This includes calling a technician if you sense something out of the ordinary that you can't fix on your own. Checking for any odd sounds coming from the machine and scanning for signs of fraying on the cord every month can prevent a lot of issues that might become big if left untreated. Deep cleaning the hinge and bowl arm and checking for any loose screws every six months can also help with keeping the stand mixer in good shape for a long time. Make it a yearly habit to refresh the grease on the gear housing, too, making sure to use a food-grade option.