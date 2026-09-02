What's The Average Lifespan Of An Electric Stand Mixer?

Electric stand mixers have made the lives of many bakers much easier. But like any other appliance, these things don't last forever, even if you've invested in the best stand mixers according to reviews. On the bright side, they will most likely last a long time. Electric stand mixers are meant to withstand your baking needs for a couple of decades. Customers report that the average lifespan of a stand mixer from a renowned brand like KitchenAid is at least 20 years, and in some cases, even more than 30. That said, more affordable models, like those equipped with plastic hardware, might make it less than 10. So, if longevity is what you're looking for, it's best to invest in one with a metal build, or try popular brands.

But other than knowing what material and brand can stand the test of time, you can avoid common pitfalls that affect a mixer's intended lifespan. For instance, it's quite common to forget about giving the machine ample space for sufficient airflow, ensuring there isn't anything blocking the air vents. It sounds simple and obvious, but it can be easy to overlook amidst all the kitchen chaos, and this extra step can help you keep your electric stand mixer working to its full potential. With proper care and maintenance, your electric stand mixers can serve their full sentence, and they might even last longer than you thought.