How Much You'd Need To Spend At Costco To Make An Executive Membership Worth It

Being a Costco member has plenty of perks, from savings on bulk items and food court treats (yes, you need a membership to eat at Costco's food court), to discounted tires and high quality gasoline. Whether you're currently a Gold Star member or a warehouse newbie pondering a Costco membership, you might be wondering if the executive membership is worth the cost. Luckily, Chowhound is here to do the math for you.

Costco offers two tiers of non-business memberships: The standard Gold Star membership ($65) and the higher-priced executive membership ($130). The way Costco puts it, executive members pay the cost of the membership plus a $65 upgrade. Executive members receive an annual 2% reward on qualified purchases, which is provided in a refund check mailed to you around three months before your membership renewal date. Members can use their reward certificate at the front-end registers on qualified items at any time since it does not expire. The refund cannot be used in the food court or at the gas station, but may be used on qualified Costco travel purchases.

To receive a refund check equal to the amount of the upgrade for the executive membership ($65), members have to spend approximately $3,250 per year or $270 per month on qualified Costco purchases. To recoup the entire $130 for the membership, you'd have to spend $6,500 annually, or $542 per month. For the maximum annual refund allowed of $1,250, members would have to spend a whopping $62,500 annually.