You Won't Find These Traditional Italian Breadsticks At Olive Garden

You may initially head to Olive Garden for a tasty bowl of pasta, but the chain's unlimited breadsticks are what keeps many customers coming back. These breadsticks are fluffy and full of delicious garlic flavor that makes them irresistible, even if Olive Garden doesn't bake them fresh in the kitchen. While a breadstick alongside your pasta dish may seem like part of a quintessential Italian meal, Olive Garden-style breadsticks actually aren't necessarily the kind you'd see on an Italian table. One version of an Italian breadstick, known as grissini, is thin and crunchy — the complete opposite of the bread you love at Olive Garden.

Grissini dough contains flour, water, yeast, olive oil, and salt, which is then formed into a thin pencil-like shape to help achieve their crunchy texture. These breadsticks are baked in the oven until they achieve a perfect golden brown crust. Grissini are typically seasoned with olive oil and salt, but they can also be topped with herbs like rosemary or oregano. While you can find them prepackaged at almost any grocery store, you can also bake grissini from scratch. But perfecting their crunchy texture can be difficult. You can twice-bake them if needed, once for crispiness and again for a golden finish. The final result will be far different from the fluffy kind Olive Garden diners are used to, with a crispy, cracker-like finish.