The Hands-Down Cheapest Olive Garden Appetizer Is Still The Best Choice

The most famous Olive Garden menu item, to this day, continues to reign supreme — and it's not just the chain's best appetizer, it's also the cheapest. Olive Garden's beloved breadsticks are iconic for a reason — they're delicious, always soft, warm, and have that singular buttery sauce taste with just enough saltiness (all while also being dairy-free and not made with real butter). Plus, they are reliable and always come free when dining in at the restaurant and ordering an entree. But, if you're just ordering appetizers or getting takeout or delivery, it's another story. Still, they won't break the bank — starting at $4.99 for six, these breadsticks are worth every penny. In this instance, you even have the option to get them unbaked, which is a great hack for making sure you're getting a fresh Olive Garden breadstick experience. (Of course, you then bake them yourself.)

For only around 50 cents more, you can get an elevated breadstick experience. Olive Garden's appetizer menu also includes dipping sauces, which includes your choice of fresh marinara, homemade Alfredo, or five cheese marinara sauce. A regular order of dipping sauces includes four breadsticks. A large order is slightly more expensive (but not by much, as it's still under $8) and includes eight breadsticks. This is still cheaper than other available appetizers.