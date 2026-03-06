Don't Expect Traditional Italian Restaurants To Pull This Olive Garden Maneuver

If you're pulling up for bottomless breadsticks, endless soup and salad, or hearty bowls of pasta at America's favorite fast Italian restaurant chain, you're probably not expecting authentic Italian dining. That said, it doesn't make Olive Garden's menu any less delicious in its own right. Most of us are not operating under the delusion its never-ending helpings of pasta are what a true Italian nonna would serve. When comparing casual Italian chain menus to traditional Italian restaurants, when it comes to the cheese, the differences are especially obvious.

To discuss the nuances between culinary styles and why you shouldn't expect layers of melty cheese smothering your baked ziti or eggplant parm at a more authentic Italian spot, Chowhound caught up with Michael Cacace, chef and owner of Michael's of Brooklyn — a beloved Italian restaurant in NYC — as well as a line of sauces sold nationally under the Michaels of Brooklyn label.

At his restaurant, which he describes as authentic Italian, and other establishments that skew closer to what you'd find in real Italian cooking, he says, "[Chefs treat cheese] as a finishing touch rather than the main event." Cacace explains, "Many chain Italian restaurants are more heavy-handed [with cheese], while true Italian cooking lets the sauce shine as the star." He notes copious amounts of cheese can mask the true flavors of ingredients, like fresh pasta and handmade sauces, even though it's delicious in its own right, especially when using high-quality, fresh mozzarella.