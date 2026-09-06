4 Ordering Tips For The Best McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich

All-day breakfast at McDonald's is a thing of the past, and that's a real shame. After all, the chain's breakfast foods are some of the strongest items on the menu. From the perfectly crispy hash browns to its hotcake meals, there is always a tasty breakfast to be found at McDonald's before 10:30 or 11 am. Chief among the chain's many delicious breakfast items are its wide array of breakfast sandwiches, including bagels, McGriddles, biscuits, and McMuffins. Each of these sandwiches offers something special, and each one is plenty tasty as is. This is not to say, however, that there is no room for improvement. Search TikTok, Instagram, or Reddit, and you find plenty of hacks to amp up your enjoyment of these morning-exclusive sandwiches.

To save you the trouble, we've gathered four of the absolute best hacks for improving the breakfast sandwiches at McDo. Some of these tips are as simple as spreading on some sauce, while others involve a total bun replacement. Regardless of how mild or extreme these hacks are, each one delivers big on flavor. You might not be able to order your McDonald's breakfast the same way ever again.