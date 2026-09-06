4 Ordering Tips For The Best McDonald's Breakfast Sandwich
All-day breakfast at McDonald's is a thing of the past, and that's a real shame. After all, the chain's breakfast foods are some of the strongest items on the menu. From the perfectly crispy hash browns to its hotcake meals, there is always a tasty breakfast to be found at McDonald's before 10:30 or 11 am. Chief among the chain's many delicious breakfast items are its wide array of breakfast sandwiches, including bagels, McGriddles, biscuits, and McMuffins. Each of these sandwiches offers something special, and each one is plenty tasty as is. This is not to say, however, that there is no room for improvement. Search TikTok, Instagram, or Reddit, and you find plenty of hacks to amp up your enjoyment of these morning-exclusive sandwiches.
To save you the trouble, we've gathered four of the absolute best hacks for improving the breakfast sandwiches at McDo. Some of these tips are as simple as spreading on some sauce, while others involve a total bun replacement. Regardless of how mild or extreme these hacks are, each one delivers big on flavor. You might not be able to order your McDonald's breakfast the same way ever again.
Order an extra hash brown to give your sandwich extra crunch
Crispy, crunchy McDonald's hash browns, how we love thee. For years now, customers have dreamed of ordering a hash brown breakfast sandwich from the chain, but the fast food giant has refused again and again (probably because a hash brown bun sandwich would be structurally unstable). However, this doesn't mean you can't enjoy your breakfast sandwich without the crunch of one; you just have to get crafty with it.
Simply order an extra hash brown with your breakfast meal, then remove the top biscuit, bagel, griddle cake, or English muffin and add your extra hash brown as an additional topping to your sandwich. If you order the meal and you're feeling thrifty, you can absolutely just use your included hash brown and add it atop your sandwich, but there's some joy in eating one on its own, too. You can also, if you're not worried about making a bit of a mess, use your two hash browns as makeshift buns (just remove the bread from your sandwich and pop your fillings between your browns). You can also split one hash brown in half to use for the buns.
Swap folded egg for a round egg
Usually, round eggs are reserved for McMuffins, and it's certainly a highlight of the lovely McDonald's staple. The fresh, round egg, combined with the fluffy English muffin, make for a super-fresh sando. For many, the freshly cooked round egg is simply superior to the precooked and, frankly, bland folded egg included in every other breakfast sandwich. Luckily, you needn't settle for folded eggs in your fast food breakfast. Simply ask for a round egg on whatever sandwich you order to ensure your egg is fresh. It also gives your biscuit, McGriddle, or bagel a better, more homemade feel.
Not a fan of over-hard eggs? No problem, you can also order your sandwich with scrambled eggs (used in the Big Breakfast) in lieu of a folded egg. You may have to make this request in person, and McDonald's locations may vary in policy, so some franchises may not be willing to make this substitution, but it never hurts to ask.
Ask for breakfast sauce on your McMuffin or biscuit
Anyone who has ever ordered a McDonald's bagel sandwich for breakfast has enjoyed the absolute deliciousness that is breakfast sauce. This creamy, tangy sauce is currently only served as a spread for the chain's breakfast bagels, but that doesn't mean your biscuit or McMuffin need be sauceless. If you want that distinctive, creamy sauce on a breakfast sandwich that isn't bagel based, simply ask for a side of breakfast sauce at the counter or in the drive-thru.
This sauce adds richness and tang to pretty much every breakfast sandwich on the chain's menu, except for the McGriddles, which are more sweet than savory, though you can give it a go if you aren't opposed to challenging flavor combinations. You can either dip your sandwich in the sauce, or ask your McDonald's to add the sauce onto your sandwich.
You may have some difficulty ordering the sauce through the chain's app (I haven't been able to add it through mobile order), so be sure to ask for it when you get to the location for pick up. Additionally, some locations may not sell sides of breakfast sauce, so this hack is ultimately up to the policy of your local McDo.
Add a sweet touch with honey, jam, or syrup
Our last hack is perhaps the most straightforward. It's also the sweetest, and, therefore, my favorite. The fact is, I haven't ordered a McDonald's biscuit without grape jelly on the side in over 20 years. It's that important to me, and also just that good of an ordering hack.
Most McDonald's fans already know how wonderful the sweet and savory combo is. After all, the McGriddle, with its syrup-infused griddle cake buns and savory egg, cheese, and breakfast meat fillings, is a staple of the chain. However, your sweet and salty cravings needn't end with one breakfast sandwich. You can bring any sandwich over to the sweet side with a packet of jelly, maple syrup, or honey. You can either dip your sandwich in the sweet stuff or spread it on your biscuit or muffin. You can also order your McGriddle with a side of honey or syrup if you want to make it that much more decadent.