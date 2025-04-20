Why McDonald's No Longer Serves All-Day Breakfast

There was once a time when you could stroll into your local McDonald's and order your favorite biscuit sandwich for dinner. However, those days ended in 2020 after the popular fast-food chain chose to end its all-day breakfast menu. People have wondered what prompted the decision, especially with the success of items like the Egg McMuffin (the only McDonald's breakfast sandwich made with freshly cracked eggs), born out of inspiration from eggs Benedict. Most people blamed the cancellation on the pandemic, but the real reason came down to limited kitchen space.

McDonald's shared a short-and-sweet answer to the breakfast question on its website, stating the reason is not having enough room in its Universal Holding Cabinet for storing breakfast food. The cabinet, known as a UHC, is designed to extend cooked items' shelf lives, keeping them fresh for longer. The chain chose to prioritize lunch and dinner items after 10:30 a.m., ultimately resulting in breakfast shutting down at that hour at most locations. However, since McDonald's is a franchised chain, there is a chance that your local spot still has all-day breakfast as an option — but don't get your hopes up.