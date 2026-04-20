HomeGoods Has All-Clad Cookware For Less (If You Can Find It)

HomeGoods is one of those stores that, at first glance, can be overwhelming. But if you pop in on a weekday (ideally, shortly after they open), you'll avoid those absurdly long checkout lines and, in some cases, you can almost have the place to yourself. And that's when you can dig through those aisles to find hidden gem, name-brand items like All-Clad.

All-Clad is a pricey, high-quality cookware brand that's trusted by celebrity chefs, but the price of a set of pots and pans can reach over $1,000, and a single stainless steel pan can easily go for several hundred dollars. It's hard to disagree that All-Clad is a cookware brand worth its price, but it's out of reach for most people. Still, if you hit HomeGoods at just the right time, you might be able to find a pan or two at a solid discount. Eagle-eyed shoppers have claim to have found All-Clad pans for as low as $60 at TJX-brand stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Other shoppers have even shared TikTok videos of massive All-Clad overstock at these stores, meaning you can find an even greater variety and might even have the ability to pick and choose.