HomeGoods Has All-Clad Cookware For Less (If You Can Find It)
HomeGoods is one of those stores that, at first glance, can be overwhelming. But if you pop in on a weekday (ideally, shortly after they open), you'll avoid those absurdly long checkout lines and, in some cases, you can almost have the place to yourself. And that's when you can dig through those aisles to find hidden gem, name-brand items like All-Clad.
All-Clad is a pricey, high-quality cookware brand that's trusted by celebrity chefs, but the price of a set of pots and pans can reach over $1,000, and a single stainless steel pan can easily go for several hundred dollars. It's hard to disagree that All-Clad is a cookware brand worth its price, but it's out of reach for most people. Still, if you hit HomeGoods at just the right time, you might be able to find a pan or two at a solid discount. Eagle-eyed shoppers have claim to have found All-Clad pans for as low as $60 at TJX-brand stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Other shoppers have even shared TikTok videos of massive All-Clad overstock at these stores, meaning you can find an even greater variety and might even have the ability to pick and choose.
How to find the best cookware buys at HomeGoods
There's one big secret to finding the best buys: Shop frequently and carefully. Any experienced HomeGoods shopper knows that turnover and restocks happen often; you could stop in only a few days apart and the selection could be vastly different each time. If you're on the hunt for high-end cookware such as All-Clad pans, Viking pans, or that coveted, fancy Dutch oven at a discount, ask your local store when their typical restock days and times are, and plan your shopping around them. You'll get first dibs on new items.
The pots and pans section of HomeGoods tends to be teeming with cookware, usually hanging on racks as many as five or six pans deep. The key is to look at every single pan, regardless of where it's located on the rack — I once found a heavily discounted Viking stainless steel pan that retails for $150 at my local HomeGoods just by digging my way toward the back. While it's rare to find a full All-Clad set lurking in the HomeGoods aisles, with enough persistence, you'll likely be able to collect your own set over time as long as you know when to shop and how to look.