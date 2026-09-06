Stop Dipping Your Chicken Tenders — Do This Instead For Flavor In Every Bite

Chicken tenders are fine on their own, but what really takes them to the next level is the sauce. If you're anything like me, these crispy strips of breaded chicken are basically a sauce delivery system. If you're tired of trying to figure out how to use your chicken tenders as a sauce scoop for maximum flavor, we've got you covered — and all you'll need is a container and about 30 seconds to shake up your tenders with your favorite sauce, coating every bite in flavor-packed perfection.

The hack is as simple as it is delicious. Place your cooked chicken tenders in a container with a lid. It's totally fine to use a great bag of cooked-from-frozen chicken tenders, or you can pick up an order of the best chicken tenders from a restaurant if you'd rather not make your own. Top them with sauce (this isn't the moment to use a light hand). Secure the lid and give it a good shake until the tenders are fully coated in sauce. Whether you're a fan of creamy Parmesan garlic, tangy Buffalo, or sweet-and-spicy Thai chili sauce, chicken tenders are the perfect way to enjoy a ton of different flavors on a crispy, crunchy canvas. It's tough to go wrong with this hack, but there are a few ways to make it go even more right.