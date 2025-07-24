To Help Prevent Sandwiches From Getting Too Soggy, Don't Skip This Tomato Step

Few ingredients can add as much fresh pep to all manner of sandwiches as tomatoes. Whether they're stealing the show with little more than mayo in the best tomato sandwich of your life, harmonizing in a trio for the perfect BLT, or jazzing up a classic, no-frills grilled cheese made with the best bread, these beautiful botanicals can really bring the razzle dazzle. If, of course, you treat them right with a nice sprinkling of texture-perfecting salt.

Improperly prepared tomatoes can have the opposite effect on your otherwise promising handheld meals. Merely slice and stack, and the slick disks are liable to slide around unmanageably and even soak your carefully selected bread and fillings, diluting any actually intended condiments in the process. This is because great, ripe tomatoes are so wonderfully naturally juicy. But that juice is better kept for your bloody Marys, so you'll want to allocate a little extra time to drawing out that otherwise valuable liquid. And you can do so with a little sprinkling of the salt that you probably already have in your pantry.