Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Bakery-Quality Finish With This Kitchen Appliance — It's Not The Oven

To assemble your cinnamon rolls in the rice cooker, you can start the process by following either a standard homemade recipe or a canned option. You could line the rice cooker with parchment paper, but forgoing it will give your rolls a caramelized bottom while the insides remain moist. Before adding them to your rice cooker, just grease the pot with butter or oil so the rolls don't stick. Depending on the size of your cooker, around six to eight rolls can fit in, but if you cut them smaller, you may be able to fit around 12 rolls.

Before baking, you can add heavy whipping cream on top to make cinnamon rolls even gooier and richer. Turn your rice cooker on the cook setting and bake your rolls for close to an hour or until they are baked and fluffy. If you want a more golden finish, you can flip the rolls for the last five minutes to give them a caramelized touch on top as well.

When your rice cooker rolls are ready to enjoy, you can top them off with a simple glaze or cream cheese frosting. This way, the rolls will come out moist on the inside with a sticky and sweet outside. Baking cinnamon rolls in the rice cooker may take more time than the oven, but the final result will certainly be worth the wait.