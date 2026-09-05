Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Bakery-Quality Finish With This Kitchen Appliance — It's Not The Oven
Nothing beats a hot, gooey, pillowy cinnamon roll. Whether you're enjoying a homemade recipe or using one of the many tasty canned cinnamon roll brands you can find on store shelves, a cinnamon roll is an irresistible treat. While you may pop your cinnamon buns in the oven, this isn't the only method that will give you a fluffy and delicious result. Next time you're craving cinnamon rolls, make them in the rice cooker for bakes that taste straight out of a bakery.
If you've felt like your cinnamon rolls are lacking moisture, the rice cooker may just be the answer. Baking your rolls in a rice cooker traps moisture, which steams the dough and gives them a more soft, fluffy, and gooey texture than the oven. The only downside is that this cooking method will take around 45 minutes to an hour, longer compared to the oven which typically takes about 20 minutes. However, this appliance is great for on-the-go baking, dorm rooms, or even when your oven is occupied. There's more than one way to make gooey cinnamon rolls without the oven, and the rice cooker is a great method to add to the list.
How to make your cinnamon rolls this way
To assemble your cinnamon rolls in the rice cooker, you can start the process by following either a standard homemade recipe or a canned option. You could line the rice cooker with parchment paper, but forgoing it will give your rolls a caramelized bottom while the insides remain moist. Before adding them to your rice cooker, just grease the pot with butter or oil so the rolls don't stick. Depending on the size of your cooker, around six to eight rolls can fit in, but if you cut them smaller, you may be able to fit around 12 rolls.
Before baking, you can add heavy whipping cream on top to make cinnamon rolls even gooier and richer. Turn your rice cooker on the cook setting and bake your rolls for close to an hour or until they are baked and fluffy. If you want a more golden finish, you can flip the rolls for the last five minutes to give them a caramelized touch on top as well.
When your rice cooker rolls are ready to enjoy, you can top them off with a simple glaze or cream cheese frosting. This way, the rolls will come out moist on the inside with a sticky and sweet outside. Baking cinnamon rolls in the rice cooker may take more time than the oven, but the final result will certainly be worth the wait.