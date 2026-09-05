5 Disadvantages Of An Ice Maker In Your Fridge

When it's time to shop for a new refrigerator, you've got a ton of decisions to make. In addition to setting a budget for your purchase and choosing a brand that you trust, you'll also need to decide whether you want a French door style, side-by-side doors, a top or bottom freezer, and a built-in ice maker. While the idea of a built-in ice maker sounds smart at first, there are a few things you'll want to consider before you decide to go with a refrigerator model that churns out ice cubes on demand.

Here, we'll take a look at some of the reasons why you should think twice before you decide to purchase a refrigerator that comes with a built-in ice maker. In a world where convenience is king, many (understandably) gravitate toward this option, but there are several reasons why it's not a great idea. From higher initial costs to more frequent repairs to smelly ice cubes (yuck, we know), keep the following potential issues in mind when you're browsing for a new fridge and are trying to decide whether a built-in ice maker is the right choice for your kitchen.