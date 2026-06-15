You Could Be Shortening Your Fridge's Lifespan With This Popular Appliance Feature

One of the most important decisions any homeowner makes is buying a refrigerator. It's also one of the biggest expenses, so it pays to do a little research to find a fridge that costs a little more but lasts longer. The average lifespan of a refrigerator is around 12 years, but a unit that runs reliably for 15 years instead of 10 can save you a lot of money in the long run by lowering repair and replacement costs.

Longevity doesn't necessarily come down to brand name (although that often helps). In today's world of high-tech kitchen appliances, splurging for a model with all the features might not be all that great of an investment no matter who makes it. In fact, some experts say that options like ice makers can potentially shorten the life of your refrigerator. To find out why, Chowhound reached out to two appliance professionals about the hidden downsides of these popular features: Dennis Godynuk, owner-operator of Comfort Appliance Repair and Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company.

Godynuk explained that refrigerators with ice makers simply require extra pieces and parts, like valves and sensors, which increases the chance of something breaking. "As a result, they can shorten the lifespan or service life of a refrigerator," he notes. Many models also have ice dispensers built into the door. "This adds strain on the doors and the water lines put the fridge's indoor compartments at risk of moisture," Godynuk warns. If you're set on having an ice dispenser, he suggests picking a fridge where it's located in the freezer and not the door.