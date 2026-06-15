You Could Be Shortening Your Fridge's Lifespan With This Popular Appliance Feature
One of the most important decisions any homeowner makes is buying a refrigerator. It's also one of the biggest expenses, so it pays to do a little research to find a fridge that costs a little more but lasts longer. The average lifespan of a refrigerator is around 12 years, but a unit that runs reliably for 15 years instead of 10 can save you a lot of money in the long run by lowering repair and replacement costs.
Longevity doesn't necessarily come down to brand name (although that often helps). In today's world of high-tech kitchen appliances, splurging for a model with all the features might not be all that great of an investment no matter who makes it. In fact, some experts say that options like ice makers can potentially shorten the life of your refrigerator. To find out why, Chowhound reached out to two appliance professionals about the hidden downsides of these popular features: Dennis Godynuk, owner-operator of Comfort Appliance Repair and Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, a Neighborly company.
Godynuk explained that refrigerators with ice makers simply require extra pieces and parts, like valves and sensors, which increases the chance of something breaking. "As a result, they can shorten the lifespan or service life of a refrigerator," he notes. Many models also have ice dispensers built into the door. "This adds strain on the doors and the water lines put the fridge's indoor compartments at risk of moisture," Godynuk warns. If you're set on having an ice dispenser, he suggests picking a fridge where it's located in the freezer and not the door.
Keep up with ice maker maintenance
It's no secret to refrigerator manufacturers that ice machines can be a headache, of course. Some luxury brands like True Residential didn't even add them to their products for years for this reason. Modern features like an ice maker is arguably why old-school refrigerators were more reliable. But buying a fridge actually comes down to how you really cook, and if you love the convenience of an ice maker, that's not a total dealbreaker.
Glenn Lewis said that the key is to do a little maintenance to prevent problems from happening in the first place. Clean the ice maker regularly, for example, and if your fridge has a water dispenser, replace the filters on schedule. "Address minor issues early, and schedule routine maintenance to keep components operating efficiently," he said.
If you're on the fence, the decision to buy a refrigerator with an ice maker ultimately comes down to how much time and money you're willing to devote to keeping it running. If you'd rather not handle ice maker maintainence, filter changes, and other regular upkeep yourself, you can always hire a pro, but keep in mind that service calls will add up over the life of the appliance. If you're looking for a unit that's more low maintenance, go for a simpler fridge without the ice maker and either use old-fashioned ice cube trays or go for a countertop ice machine.