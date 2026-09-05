Kick Up The Heat On Baked Beans With This Affordable Canned Ingredient

The next time you're looking to give your go-to baked bean recipe an extra kick, reach for a can of pickled jalapeños. Just a few spoonfuls of these briny little peppers can bring all the spice, tang, and crunch that baked beans otherwise lack. Most jalapeños you buy from the store are preserved in a vinegar-based brine. This gives the jalapeños some acidity along with heat, which together do really well to cut through the richness and sweetness of a tomato-laden sauce.

Even better, canned jalapeños are inexpensive (you can easily grab a can for $1 to $2), and you don't need a lot to make an impact, either. For a standard 15-ounce can of baked beans, about two tablespoons of canned jalapeños should suffice. Chop them roughly and add to the pot of baked beans. You can add more jalapeños if you enjoy spice, but it's best to do so slowly and taste as you go.

If you're worried this is going to make your baked beans too spicy, don't — there is a good reason canned jalapeños work so well in dishes like this. To put it simply, the pickling process softens the peppers and makes them taste more mild than fresh jalapeños. And in general, jalapeños aren't as spicy as they used to be because many modern varieties have been bred to have less heat. So if you like things to be spicy but without blowing your head off, this is an easy upgrade.