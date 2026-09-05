Russet Or Yukon Gold: Which Variety To Use For Your Steakhouse-Style Mashed Potatoes

When you go to a steakhouse, it's not just about the steak — the sides are a major part of your dining experience, and it's tough to beat classic steakhouse-style mashed potatoes. If you're trying to recreate that steakhouse experience in your home, one of the reasons your version might miss the mark: You're using the wrong potatoes. Michael Senich, Longhorn Steakhouse vice president and corporate executive chef, talked exclusively with Chowhound about why picking the right potatoes is key to creating steakhouse-style mashed potatoes in your kitchen. According to Senich, there are two options: russets or Yukon Golds, and which one you choose depends on what texture you're looking for.

"The hallmarks of great steakhouse mashed potatoes are a light, fluffy texture and rich, buttery flavor. I prefer russet potatoes because they create that classic consistency," Senich says. If you're not a fan of the fluffy russet potato texture, fear not — they aren't your only option, according to Senich. "Yukon Golds are equally delicious and offer a naturally creamier consistency with richer flavor. It really comes down to personal preference and the texture you're trying to achieve." Understanding the difference between waxy and starchy potatoes can help you decide which type is the best fit for your taste buds. Russets are on the starchy side, but Yukon Golds lean a little more waxy than those, kind of a hybrid between the two textures, creating the creamy consistency Senich mentioned. No matter what type of potato you choose, you'll need to put in a bit of work to create steakhouse-style flavor and texture, according to Senich.