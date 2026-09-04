Mashed Potatoes Become A Cajun-Style Meal When You Add This Canned Soup

Mashed potatoes are a hearty side dish, but who says they can't be a full meal? Add a little butter or sour cream, and they're ready to go. You can also take things to the next level by turning the spuds into a tasty base for gumbo using nothing more than canned soup to create a quick comfort meal.

Soup brands like Campbell's and Progresso both make a chicken and sausage gumbo that would be perfect to pour over freshly made or leftover mashed potatoes. Hailing from Louisiana, gumbo is a rich, stew-like dish often served over rice; it's similar to jambalaya, which is cooked with rice, but the two shouldn't be confused. Mashed potatoes have a similar starchiness to rice, so it only feels right that the potatoes could be an easy substitute for serving gumbo. The best way to build this dish is to make the mashed potatoes, then heat the canned gumbo according to the manufacturer's instructions. From there, just spoon the potatoes into a bowl, pour the gumbo over top, and garnish it however you want.