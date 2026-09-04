Mashed Potatoes Become A Cajun-Style Meal When You Add This Canned Soup
Mashed potatoes are a hearty side dish, but who says they can't be a full meal? Add a little butter or sour cream, and they're ready to go. You can also take things to the next level by turning the spuds into a tasty base for gumbo using nothing more than canned soup to create a quick comfort meal.
Soup brands like Campbell's and Progresso both make a chicken and sausage gumbo that would be perfect to pour over freshly made or leftover mashed potatoes. Hailing from Louisiana, gumbo is a rich, stew-like dish often served over rice; it's similar to jambalaya, which is cooked with rice, but the two shouldn't be confused. Mashed potatoes have a similar starchiness to rice, so it only feels right that the potatoes could be an easy substitute for serving gumbo. The best way to build this dish is to make the mashed potatoes, then heat the canned gumbo according to the manufacturer's instructions. From there, just spoon the potatoes into a bowl, pour the gumbo over top, and garnish it however you want.
How to give your gumbo and mashed potatoes more flavor
Gumbo has plenty of Cajun-style spices that make it the rich stew we know it to be, but you can always give the canned version a little extra oomph. Cajun seasoning is important here, and it's fine to add a little more if you don't think the canned gumbo has enough of that desired smoky, spicy, and savory flavor. To cut the richness of the stew, garnish the gumbo with anything from chives to green onions to parsley or even finely chopped sweet onions. The acidity and freshness of any of these additions lends a nice balance.
While both Progresso and Campbell's make chicken and sausage gumbo, shrimp is also a common addition to the dish. If you don't mind picking up a few prepared shrimp from your local grocery store, it can do wonders to give this meal a subtle seafood flavor. Other worthwhile aromatics and additions might include a bay leaf and fresh thyme heated directly in the gumbo as it cooks or a little butter mixed into the mashed potatoes for extra richness.