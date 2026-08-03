How One Canned Soup Transforms Mashed Potatoes Into A 10-Minute Comfort Meal

While mashed potatoes are an iconic, beloved American comfort food, they're really more of a side dish than a complete meal. Fluffy, buttery, and almost impossibly delicious with little more than a bit of butter and a dash of salt, they're almost always served in conjunction with other foods, often as a way to stretch meals to feed more people or simply because mashed potatoes taste good with almost everything.

Fortunately, making these tasty spuds doesn't have to mean spending extra time in the kitchen, as mashed potatoes are one of those foods you can upgrade with a simple can of soup — beef and vegetable, to be exact. Hunks of beef mingled with steamed, seasoned vegetables in a savory broth offer the perfect shortcut to preparing classic, Sunday night beef stew and mash in about 10 minutes, especially if you use this technique to level up store-bought mashed potatoes rather than making them from scratch.

The trick is to use some common kitchen staples to make both components more than the sum of their parts. A knob of butter adds richness and a little cheese stirred into the broth thickens and makes it creamy. Meanwhile, there are tons of ways to make your mashed potatoes taste even better, including a simple sprinkle of garlic powder or minced onion. Spoon the stew over hot mashed potatoes for a homey, satisfying meal that comes together unbelievably quickly.