This Budget Pizza Chain Sold Giant Pasta Buckets In The '90s — We Wish It Would Bring Them Back

Ah, the '90s, when food trends like sun-dried tomatoes were everywhere and on everything, and stuffed-crusts, with their contentious origins, became the hottest thing in the pizza business. And while stuffed-crust pizzas are still around, one pizza chain sold a short-lived item we wish it would bring back: Little Caesars, which introduced a giant-sized bucket of spaghetti in 1993. At 3.5 pounds, it was appropriately called the Big! Big! Bucket of Spaghetti and could, according to the ads, feed up to five people. Best of all, it typically cost under $9 and even less on Wednesdays when you could get this behemoth of carbs for just $5.99. The economics alone seem like a good reason to bring it back.

The dish came in a large plastic bucket with a handle that read "Spaghetti! Spaghetti!" in red and green on the side. The container was microwave safe and had three compartments. The top layer was for the free garlicky and cheesy crazy bread (aka breadsticks), the middle compartment had the spaghetti, and the bottom layer contained the pasta sauce. You could choose either marinara or bolognese made with ground beef. Little Caesars eventually introduced smaller versions, but, c'mon, the giant bucket was obviously the only way to go.