Why Ketchup Tastes Different When It's Unrefrigerated

As a little millennial who couldn't get my tiny hands on enough chicken fingers, I remember telling my dad that I very much preferred to dip each bite of crunchy, greasy goodness into ketchup that had been sitting out on the counter rather than the stuff that was chilled in the fridge. As it turns out, my taste buds were onto something. There's a scientific reason why ketchup tastes different (and, according to science, better) when it's enjoyed at room temperature.

To understand why ketchup tastes so much better at room temperature, we'll need to dig into a little bit of the science behind how our taste buds (clusters of taste receptor cells) work. We have three types of cells in our taste buds, known as types I, II, and III. Type II taste buds are responsible for helping us experience sweet and umami flavors, ketchup is rich in both (tomatoes, especially cooked tomatoes, like those used in ketchup, offer a ton of umami flavor).

A 2023 study published in the American Journal of Cell Physiology on the taste buds of mice tested the intensity of flavors perceived by type II taste buds at different temperatures, and found that when foods were served warm, type II taste buds were better able to transmit information, boosting sweet and umami tastes. This is why ketchup — no matter which of the popular brands happens to be your favorite — tastes better to many of us when it's served at room temperature rather than straight out of the fridge.