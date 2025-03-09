Get Creative With Your Homemade Ketchup By Switching Up The Fruit You Use

Most ketchup recipes call for the ingredients to be cooked together until soft, then blended into a thick, spreadable puree. This process intensifies certain flavors and mellows others, so ingredients that make a delicious salad may not make the best ketchup. Tasting as you go will help you determine which flavors are amplified and give you a chance to course-correct if things taste off.

For your first few attempts making fruity ketchups, it can help to focus on a specific flavor profile (you can leave tomatoes out entirely, if desired). If spring is just around the corner, you may want to try your hand at a razzleberry ketchup to serve with grilled pork. This combination of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries is tasty on its own, but quite sweet. Contrasting the fruit's natural sugars with cider vinegar, garlic, and even a sprinkle of black pepper can easily make this a dinner-worthy combination.

If there's a chill in the air and fall fruits are abundant, apple ketchup might be just the thing to elevate whole roasted chicken. Choose tart apples usually used for baking, as heat only enhances their flavor. Don't be afraid of spices with this one, either — apples love 'em, and they can be skewed savory very easily. Shallots add delicate sharpness, while hot honey brings out the apples' sweetness with an edge of savory heat.

However you make it, fruit ketchup is a major upgrade to the classic condiment. And yes, it makes a next-level hot dog topping.