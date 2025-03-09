Get Creative With Your Homemade Ketchup By Switching Up The Fruit You Use
Before it was America's favorite tomato-based hot dog topping, ketchup contained a variety of pungent ingredients that may seem odd to our modern palates. More than 2,000 years ago, Chinese cooks began fermenting anchovies and soybeans together to create a shockingly salty and deeply delicious fish sauce they called "ge-thcup" or "koe-cheup." When the Brits discovered it in the 18th century, they did what the Brits do best — they took it home and Anglicized the name. Hence, "ketchup" became a catch-all term for flavorful spreads, with tomatoes being just one of many fruits showcased in ketchup recipes. In fact, Filipino ketchup still uses bananas as its base, creating a delightfully tangy dipping sauce for the fried spring rolls called lumpia. In Quebec, it's traditional to combine tomatoes and onions with apples, and even classic canned fruit cocktail with seasonings like briny pickling liquid and cinnamon, resulting in a spread similar to sweet relish, but with additional layers of complex flavor.
What this means for the home cook is that it's totally okay to go a little wild with your favorite homemade ketchup recipe — or even elevate store-bought ketchup — with an array of seasonal fruits. This is especially advantageous if you're looking for ways to align your eating habits with the seasons or need new and interesting condiments to elevate traditional cookout foods. Think tomato, garlic and peach to adorn grilled salmon or mango and coconut to accompany breaded shrimp. As long as your flavors are balanced, the only limitation is your creativity and preferences.
Fruity flavors for craveable ketchup
Most ketchup recipes call for the ingredients to be cooked together until soft, then blended into a thick, spreadable puree. This process intensifies certain flavors and mellows others, so ingredients that make a delicious salad may not make the best ketchup. Tasting as you go will help you determine which flavors are amplified and give you a chance to course-correct if things taste off.
For your first few attempts making fruity ketchups, it can help to focus on a specific flavor profile (you can leave tomatoes out entirely, if desired). If spring is just around the corner, you may want to try your hand at a razzleberry ketchup to serve with grilled pork. This combination of blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries is tasty on its own, but quite sweet. Contrasting the fruit's natural sugars with cider vinegar, garlic, and even a sprinkle of black pepper can easily make this a dinner-worthy combination.
If there's a chill in the air and fall fruits are abundant, apple ketchup might be just the thing to elevate whole roasted chicken. Choose tart apples usually used for baking, as heat only enhances their flavor. Don't be afraid of spices with this one, either — apples love 'em, and they can be skewed savory very easily. Shallots add delicate sharpness, while hot honey brings out the apples' sweetness with an edge of savory heat.
However you make it, fruit ketchup is a major upgrade to the classic condiment. And yes, it makes a next-level hot dog topping.