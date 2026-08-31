A Comforting Fan-Favorite Costco Ready-Made Meal Has Finally Returned To Shelves

Some shoppers warn against messing with perfection. In a Reddit thread regarding prep hacks for the chicken pot pie, one user simply said, "Bake it and serve it. Don't mess with perfection. Those pies are pretty darn good." So you can absolutely remove the plastic top to this pie and bake it in the oven as is. This will, as many pot pie fans will tell you, produce a delicious and nearly homemade tasting result. So feel free to take the minimalist approach if you please.

However, if you like to add a semi-homemade touch to your dishes, walk with us; there are a few hacks to try. For starters, adding an egg wash to the latticed pastry top will help produce a glossy, golden brown crust. And who doesn't love that? Some recommend using egg wash and covering the pie in foil midway through the cooking process though so that it doesn't become too brown.

You can also, if you're feeling really crafty, remove the pastry top and add in some fresh herbs or chopped mushrooms to the top of your pie filling. This will help add a little bit of dimension and flavor to the dish. You could also make a batch of homemade gravy to serve alongside the pie. However you slice it, this pie makes for a wonderful and easy dinner. It's an excellent dish to get you into the mood for fall. Go ahead and pick up Costco's apple pie to serve as dessert afterward (bake the Costco apple pie twice for best results), and you'll be ready to pull those sweaters out of storage.