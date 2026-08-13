5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte At Starbucks
Pumpkin spice has been through it all — from pumpkin pies to candy and even a few savory dishes. But perhaps the spice blend's most notable turn has been in the pumpkin spice latte. First popularized by Starbucks, this drink has avid fans and vocal critics (the late, great Anthony Bourdain was no fan of the beverage). Through its rise in popularity and inevitable backlash, the pumpkin spice latte has come out the other side as a dazzling, iconic, and ever enduring autumnal staple. And no one does it better than the original: Starbucks. It is a classic of the chain, after all.
That being said, that same old, same old Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte might not provoke the same excitement that it did in the millennial-dominated 2010s. This doesn't mean that you should retire your annual PSL. Instead, why not perk up your next latte by adding just a few twists, hacks, and alterations? Below, we've gathered five of the most delicious, original, and refreshing ordering hacks to make your next pumpkin spice latte taste brand new all over again. They will add dimension, depth, and creaminess to your gourd-based beverage — and if you're a PSL doubter, they might just make you believe.
Make it a Cinderella
If you want to bring some Disney style magic to your Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, may we suggest ordering it Cinderella style? This so-called "secret menu" hack is a great tool for anyone who finds the PSL to be a bit too pumpkin-y. To order, simply replace half of your pumpkin spice sauce with white mocha sauce. This will make your latte just a touch less pumpkin spiced while adding the lovely, sweet, rich flavor of white chocolate. The sauce will also help to round out the flavors of your pumpkin spice (such as cinnamon and clove), giving them a bit more body and a lush backdrop to fall back on.
For this hack, you'll want to stick with whole milk for your latte (for even more richness and creaminess) or with a richer milk alternative such as oat milk, which can better hold its own against the white chocolate base. If you're unsure about going half and half on your flavoring, you can also do three pumps of pumpkins spice and one pump of white chocolate mocha. Or, if you just want a touch of PSL flavor, you can do three pumps of white chocolate mocha and one pump of pumpkin spice. This is a good option for those wanting to ease themselves into the PSL.
Use blonde espresso over regular
Confession: I prefer Blonde Espresso over Starbucks Signature Roast in pretty much every espresso-based drink I order. From Americanos to shaken espresso, I'll always be a blonde. So maybe I'm biased. Then again, there is something really special about using Blonde Espresso in your pumpkin spice latte. Blonde Espresso is roasted to a lighter shade than Signature Espresso, giving the blend a less intense flavor profile. Often described as sweet or slightly citrus in flavor, this blend will work wonders when paired with the spice-based PSL.
The notes of citrus play exceptionally well with spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg. The blonde roast is also less bitter than the regular roast, meaning that it makes a better base for those who aren't avid coffee drinkers. It's sweet, not so bitter flavor will blend well with this lush, creamy, and aromatic latte. This hack has even gotten some traction online, with users on Reddit noting the compatibility of the sweet, mild espresso roast and this delightful autumnal staple.
Add chai for a spiced twist
This next suggestion isn't for the faint of taste buds. No, this next hack is for those who want to double down on the spice aspect of pumpkin spice. Our suggestion? Add chai to your next PSL. Seriously. Starbuck's chai blend has cinnamon, black tea, vanilla, ginger, and clove among other spices. The cinnamon, ginger, and clove can all be found in the pumpkin spice base.
Adding chai will help double down on the aromatic aspect of the drink. Plus, the black tea will give your latte another level of complexity, and the vanilla will add a smoothness that will seriously elevate your next latte. This hack works for both iced and hot Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes, but in my experience, this addition really makes an iced PSL sing.
Add caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinkle
We can't just focus on the base ingredients of the iconic pumpkin spice latte. After all, toppings are just as important as, say, milk or espresso choice. That little final flourish can make or break a drink. And as for that beautiful, aromatic, autumnal latte, there's no better finishing touch than a sprinkle of cinnamon and a bit of caramel drizzle. Usually, the PSL is topped with pumpkin pie spice, which is absolutely delightful. Using cinnamon, however, can bring out a more focused first sniff and sip of your latte. After all, what's better than the smell of cinnamon?
As for the caramel drizzle, well, that brings an added warmth, sweetness, and richness to your cocktail that would otherwise be lacking. The caramel and cinnamon topper transforms the first sip of your latte from a simple sweet take on pumpkin into a drinkable confection. Seriously, the combination of cinnamon and caramel evokes the taste of apple pie, effectively fusing together two of the best fall treats.
Top it with a flavor-infused cold foam
Okay, yes, a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte already comes with a topping of whipped cream. But what if you swapped out that whipped cream for a lovely dollop of flavor-infused cold foam? Cold foam will give you a similarly creamy texture and taste to top off your latte, but with the added freedom of flavor customization. You can add pretty much any available flavor syrup to your cold foam topper, which can allow even more creativity in making your ideal PSL.
Adding a simple vanilla syrup can bring added sweetness to your latte and help round out its spiced, aromatic base. You can also add some pumpkin to your cream if you want to double up on your gourd-infused flavor. Or, you can mix and match other seasonal fall flavor menu items like apple or pecan and use them to flavor the cold foam. These can give your latte even more seasonal flair. My personal favorite is the hazelnut cold foam, which brings a lovely bit of nuttiness to the pumpkin spice base of drink. It feels vaguely seasonal without overpowering the impact of the eponymous pumpkin spice.