5 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Pumpkin Spice Latte At Starbucks

Pumpkin spice has been through it all — from pumpkin pies to candy and even a few savory dishes. But perhaps the spice blend's most notable turn has been in the pumpkin spice latte. First popularized by Starbucks, this drink has avid fans and vocal critics (the late, great Anthony Bourdain was no fan of the beverage). Through its rise in popularity and inevitable backlash, the pumpkin spice latte has come out the other side as a dazzling, iconic, and ever enduring autumnal staple. And no one does it better than the original: Starbucks. It is a classic of the chain, after all.

That being said, that same old, same old Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte might not provoke the same excitement that it did in the millennial-dominated 2010s. This doesn't mean that you should retire your annual PSL. Instead, why not perk up your next latte by adding just a few twists, hacks, and alterations? Below, we've gathered five of the most delicious, original, and refreshing ordering hacks to make your next pumpkin spice latte taste brand new all over again. They will add dimension, depth, and creaminess to your gourd-based beverage — and if you're a PSL doubter, they might just make you believe.