Costco's Apple Pie Is Good, But One Hack Makes It Even Better

Costco is well known for its baked goods, from moist and tasty muffins to seasonal cheesecakes to iconic croissants. Another especially beloved item is the store's apple pie, which is classic and familiar, but fans have recently taken notice of a trick that may actually improve upon this nearly perfect dessert. Instead of slicing it up and serving it the old fashioned way, this hack transforms your apple pie into something more akin to a cobbler, crumble, or crisp (there is actually a difference).

The process may seem a little questionable upon first review — the initial step after unpacking your pristine Costco pie is to smash it. No, that's not a typo. You actually want to break up the pie into bits, crust included. You can use a spoon or rubber spatula, or even just your hands. You're not looking to totally pulverize the pie, but you want it to be in bite-sized pieces.

From there, transfer the contents to a baking dish and sprinkle it with streusel, which you can easily whip up at home by mixing together some flour, butter, and sugar. Once it's sporting your from-scratch topping, you can bake this new creation (about 375 degrees Fahrenheit is a common temperature for this type of treat) until it displays signs of doneness — a golden brown streusel and a warm, bubbly surface.