Costco's Apple Pie Is Good, But One Hack Makes It Even Better
Costco is well known for its baked goods, from moist and tasty muffins to seasonal cheesecakes to iconic croissants. Another especially beloved item is the store's apple pie, which is classic and familiar, but fans have recently taken notice of a trick that may actually improve upon this nearly perfect dessert. Instead of slicing it up and serving it the old fashioned way, this hack transforms your apple pie into something more akin to a cobbler, crumble, or crisp (there is actually a difference).
The process may seem a little questionable upon first review — the initial step after unpacking your pristine Costco pie is to smash it. No, that's not a typo. You actually want to break up the pie into bits, crust included. You can use a spoon or rubber spatula, or even just your hands. You're not looking to totally pulverize the pie, but you want it to be in bite-sized pieces.
From there, transfer the contents to a baking dish and sprinkle it with streusel, which you can easily whip up at home by mixing together some flour, butter, and sugar. Once it's sporting your from-scratch topping, you can bake this new creation (about 375 degrees Fahrenheit is a common temperature for this type of treat) until it displays signs of doneness — a golden brown streusel and a warm, bubbly surface.
Personalizing your twice-baked apple pie
The Costco apple pie costs between $12.99 and $14.99, depending on your location, but if you don't live near a warehouse or you're not a member of the wholesale club, you can also pull off this pie trick using another store-bought option (or your own, if you're so inclined to demolish a homemade masterpiece). And once you get the hang of this hack, it's easy to see how it can be a useful strategy for so many experiments and inspirations.
Try another type of pie like cherry or blueberry, and add some of your own flair, too. Raisins, walnuts, or bits of candied citrus would all be welcome additions mixed in with the broken-up pieces. You can even put a savory spin on your apple pie with one extra ingredient that also adds some smokiness and texture. When you make your streusel, combine it with classic spices like cinnamon and clove, or get creative with your combinations. Try Chinese five spice for a subtle twist, or even add a little cayenne or ancho powder for a sweet-spicy kick.
Of course, don't forget to whip up that basic but bulletproof whipped cream to serve on top, along with a scoop of ice cream for a la mode (although some may prefer pairing their pie slices of cheddar). Whether you doctor it up or keep the broken-down, doubly baked treat in its purest form, this Costco apple pie hack is sure to be a smash.