Some foodstuffs are so beloved, so inseparable from things like heartwarming holidays, and so eternally perfect just the way they are, that they're immune to adaptation. Psych! Your kitchen, your rules, and one should always feel empowered to tinker with whatever recipe to tailor it to their liking. Even cranberry sauce, that seemingly static, can-shaped or whole-fruit Thanksgiving fave, is ripe for all kinds of interpretation. Toasted nuts can give cranberry sauce some extra texture, for example, warming spices can help take its tart edge off, and the juicy blueberries considerably less associated with autumn can make this vibrant, homemade side more delightful to behold and to taste.

Although it varies depending on the region, blueberry season in the U.S. barely overlaps with fall at all. By November most folks have moved onto the apples, pumpkin, and, yes, cranberries more synonymous with this time of year. But the tartness of those cranberries poses a dynamic balance to your somewhat sweeter blueberries, not to mention aesthetically pleasing symmetry and complementary hues.

While blueberries picked a little past their prime tend to lack the intense flavor and sweetness of their in-season counterparts, they're still a worthy addition. And let's be honest: a lot of standard cranberry sauce recipes are pretty sweet themselves. The scratch-crafted versions often end up looking and tasting like compote and, well, have you seen the prepackaged stuff? All that granulated sugar can cover up any perceived paucity of flavor in out-of-season blueberries. You can even swap in frozen with scant chance that anyone will catch on. But they will notice this excellent little enhancement that just might become a newly beloved holiday side staple.