What's The Best Time To Buy Blueberries? Here's When They're In Season

It's tough to beat a pint of fresh blueberries. Whether you enjoy them plain, sprinkle them on top of oatmeal, or use them for a batch of muffins, they're the perfect combination of sweet and sour. In-season blueberries tend to be especially delicious, but when they are in season depends pretty heavily on where you live. In the Northeast, Midwest, and Northwest, blueberry season runs from July to September. In the Southeast, blueberry season is super short, spanning just the months of April and May. In the Southwest, blueberry season runs from April to June, and in California, it runs from March to June.

When you're shopping for in-season blueberries, it's smart to get them from a local farm (or from your backyard, if that's your thing — you don't even need a garden to grow plump blueberries). When you head to a local blueberry farm to pick up a pint of berries (or to pluck your own from their bushes, if they have a you-pick option), you're getting the freshest, most nutrient-rich berries possible. While there's nothing wrong with snagging a pint of berries at the store, many of the items in the produce section have had quite a journey from where they were grown, and nutrients can become depleted throughout the shipping process. If they aren't in season in your area and you're looking for the most nutrient-dense option available, you're better off buying frozen blueberries over fresh. If you happen to be lucky enough to be in the midst of blueberry season in your area right now, we've got some tips to help you make the most of your good fortune.