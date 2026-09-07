Your Classic Margarita Deserves An Italian-Inspired Upgrade
A margarita is basically the perfect drink. A simple blend of tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, it needs no further improvement — but that's never stopped anyone from trying. After all, where would we be without the tinkering that brought about all manner of fruity margaritas, or the whole, hot roster of spicy margaritas? So, at your next happy hour, try adding one bright, Italian apéritif: Campari.
Campari first swirled into existence in Italy's Piedmont region in 1860. The bittersweet, herbaceous red liqueur has been splashed all over history books ever since. We wouldn't have Campari's famed Negroni, for example, without the serendipitous creation of another tipple before it. This is to say nothing of the other unexpected ways to mix Campari. Its inimitable flavor has somewhat surprisingly proven to be as versatile as it is assertive, and Campari is particularly complementary with margarita ingredients (provided you combine it right).
How to make Campari margaritas
The easiest way to factor Campari into a margarita is to swap it with half your lime juice. Campari is bittersweet, yes, but the bitterness stands out, making it a little too intense when piled on top of the full portion of tart lime juice. Mingling the two bold flavors instead creates a tastier, more balanced finish.
Margarita recipes that call for some sort of sweetener are a little more forgiving. The bit of simple syrup you sometimes see, or the agave nectar in our margarita recipe, add enough sugar to take the edge off Campari's astringent kick. Either gives margaritas more of a confectionery quality, so you can safely add about ¼ ounce of Campari at a time, increasing to taste. Lastly, since Campari is known for its crimson color, consider using a silver tequila rather than a gold one to make the most of its vibrant pigment.