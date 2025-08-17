Campari Isn't Just For Spritzes. Try It With Beer For An Easy 2-Ingredient Cocktail

Campari's herbaceous flavor can make it something of an acquired taste — but devotees to this neon aperitif will tip it into practically anything. If you're bored with the usual spritzes, which fuse Campari with club soda and prosecco, beer is another terrific pairing for this bright, spritely spirit.

While Campari imparts plenty of nuanced notes, such as flowers and wood, its most pronounced flavor is a kind of charred orange. That element alone makes the marriage of Campari and beer a no-brainer, as it's similar to the meshing of beer and citrus in a radler or a shandy. While those beer-based drinks typically use lemonade or a lemon-lime soda, other citrus variations pop up from time to time.

The combination of Campari and beer is also reminiscent of another favorite summer cocktail, the Spaghett, which mixes Miller High Life with Aperol. Campari and Aperol are similar in a lot of ways, and the success of that cocktail provides even more evidence that beer and a sweet, orangey liqueur will add up.