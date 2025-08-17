Campari Isn't Just For Spritzes. Try It With Beer For An Easy 2-Ingredient Cocktail
Campari's herbaceous flavor can make it something of an acquired taste — but devotees to this neon aperitif will tip it into practically anything. If you're bored with the usual spritzes, which fuse Campari with club soda and prosecco, beer is another terrific pairing for this bright, spritely spirit.
While Campari imparts plenty of nuanced notes, such as flowers and wood, its most pronounced flavor is a kind of charred orange. That element alone makes the marriage of Campari and beer a no-brainer, as it's similar to the meshing of beer and citrus in a radler or a shandy. While those beer-based drinks typically use lemonade or a lemon-lime soda, other citrus variations pop up from time to time.
The combination of Campari and beer is also reminiscent of another favorite summer cocktail, the Spaghett, which mixes Miller High Life with Aperol. Campari and Aperol are similar in a lot of ways, and the success of that cocktail provides even more evidence that beer and a sweet, orangey liqueur will add up.
How to mix beer and Campari at home
Some beers are a better fit for Campari's signature flavors than others. A sour brew, for example, might be too overwhelming for this recipe and clash with the already intense Campari. The darkest stouts and porters, on the other hand, might hide the bright taste of the liqueur. A lighter beer, such as a lager or pilsner, is just right for this drink. Corona, for example, is a great option. Where you might otherwise add lime, bring a splash of citrus-forward flavor to the bottle with Campari instead.
To make this drink come to life, you can also defy long-held beer-serving notions and pack a glass with ice. Add the beer of your choice to the cup with about an ounce of Campari, then give it all a stir. The key is to incorporate the ingredients without agitating them too much; otherwise, you risk kicking up the brew's carbonation and unintentionally sapping all the carbon dioxide. To finish off the drink, garnish with an orange wedge to tease the flavors and class the whole thing up.