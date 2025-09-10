The Best Way To Give Your Next Margarita A Spicy Jalapeño Kick

Want something spicy? You're not alone. In recent years, spicy foods and drinks have become increasingly popular. From red-hot corn chips, such as the best flavors of Takis, to the influx of intensely peppered candies, the trend towards the downright caliente is inescapable. This is not to say that spicy foods are worn out. Quite the opposite; the sheer breadth of applications for this flavor are immense. One such use for a peppery perk can be found in your margarita glass.

Yes, jalapeños make a great addition to the sweet citrus drink. They add a piquant, green twist to the classic cocktail. If you're jalapeño margarita-curious, you may be wondering how, precisely, to add these little green peppers to your drink for maximum effect. You're in luck; Chris Furtado, area manager at Infinium Spirits, talked to Chowhound about how best to add jalapeños to your margarita. It's not the way you think.

"When using peppers, many people muddle [them] before adding the other ingredients," Furtado says. However, he uses a different method: "If you add whole slices and shake hard with plenty of ice, you will get similar flavors with less astringency and a more subtle heat." Essentially, the act of shaking your sliced peppers lets their flavor suffuse more subtly. Muddling releases more capsaicin than shaking since it crushes the membranes and seeds within the pepper that make it hot. Shaking also releases capsaicin, but less than being crushed.