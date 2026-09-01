The National Park Foundation Is Teaming Up With Nightingale Ice Cream For A Target Exclusive Inspired By A Classic Campfire Treat

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches, the cult-favorite brand from Richmond, Virginia, is collaborating with the National Park Foundation for a limited-edition flavor. The results are a deliciously nostalgic take on that campfire classic treat s'mores. The flavor has chocolate-toasted marshmallow ice cream swirled with ribbons of marshmallow fluff sandwiched between two honey graham cookies. These S'mores are launching this September, exclusively at Target stores across the United States.

Wife and husband chefs, Hannah Pollack and Xavier Meers, launched Nightingale in 2016 after making ice cream sandwiches by hand out of their restaurant. Even as the company has grown, Nightingale continues to make its products with a chef-driven approach using high-quality ingredients and attention to tiny details, including for its S'mores. "The goal wasn't just to make a s'mores-flavored product," Pollack, the CEO, told Chowhound in an exclusive interview. "We wanted someone to take a bite and have it bring back that feeling of making s'mores outside."

Nightingale is donating 4% of the profits to the National Park Foundation, the official non-profit that supports the National Park Service. The collaboration is a meaningful one for Pollack, who has a goal to visit all the U.S. national parks within five years (she's been to 11 so far). "We wanted the collaboration to give back and help support these incredible places so they can continue to be protected, enjoyed, and experienced for generations to come," she said.