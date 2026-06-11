6 Can't-Skip Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In June 2026
If you're a Costco shopper (or want to become one), you likely know that this members-only big-box store always delivers when it comes to new products (or returning ones), whether it's a new food court treat, like its strawberry shortcake sundae, or a take-and-bake dinner from the prepared foods section, like its family-size Kirkland Signature beef ragu and gnocchi.
June 2026 is no different, with a wide variety of new and returning food items that are heavy on summer vibes, with lots of new frozen treats along with dinner fare like citrusy shrimp ceviche and precooked smoked ribs, among other can't-miss finds to add to your cart. Prices may vary based on your location, but get ready for your next treasure-hunting Costco run by sorting out what fantastic new groceries to toss in your cart along with the long list of can't-skip signature premade meals.
Frosty Fun 3-D fruit-shaped frozen dessert in peach and mango
These viral frozen desserts have been causing quite a buzz with their super-realistic resemblance to peaches and mangos and flavors to match. They come in six-packs (three peach-flavored and three mango) for $10.99, depending on where you live, which is much cheaper than other stores. These creamy, velvety ice cream treats are covered in a thin white chocolate shell. Some have described the texture as being like a combination of ice cream and sorbet. These are likely to go fast, so get them while they're still around.
Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Back Ribs
Summer means barbecue, and if you love smoky pork ribs but don't have the time or energy to get the grill fired up, Costco's got you covered. Kirkland Signature Smoked Pork Back Ribs are $8.99 per pound and are fully cooked and seasoned. You just have to reheat them in the oven. Their flavor has been described as having a subtle smokiness with lots of flavor. Folks say they're fall-off-the-bone tender.
Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Cups in vanilla caramel and fudge chip
If you love Yasso products like the brand's Spoonables or its various bars, you're going to enjoy Yasso's Greek Yogurt Cups, which are the perfect size for snacking without overdoing it. Though at 80 calories and 4 grams of protein each, you could probably indulge in more than one. There are 12 cups to a package, with two different flavors, vanilla caramel and fudge chip, for $11.89 each. That breaks down to less than a buck per cup. Customers have described these as being super-creamy and smooth.
Kirkland Signature Shrimp Ceviche
Costco's shrimp ceviche is back in the deli section and getting rave reviews from some members. At $11.99 per pound, these large containers include cooked shrimp, onions, bell peppers, cilantro, and lime. It's been described as light and fresh-tasting. Paired with a bag of tortilla chips, you've got a quick, tasty meal or a snack with friends.
Kirkland Signature Twice-Baked Pistachio-Filled Croissants
If you're a fan of pistachios and pastry, then be sure to pick up Costco's Twice-Baked Pistachio-Filled Croissants from the baked goods section. The tops are covered with pieces of pistachio and dusted with powdered sugar. Inside, there's a ton of pistachio cream filling. They're quite large, and there are six per package for $9.99. Customers say these are flaky, buttery, not overly sweet, and filled with pistachio flavor.
Nightingale Chomp-Size Brookie Dough ice cream sandwiches
Another Costco fan-favorite summer treat — Nightingale ice cream sandwiches — is back in a new flavor. Last year, it was the brand's strawberry shortcake flavor that customers couldn't get enough of, and this year it's the brookie dough ice cream sandwiches that are likely going to be flying off the shelves. These bite-size ice cream sandwiches feature a brownie on top and a chocolate chip cookie on the bottom with chocolate cookie crumb ice cream in the middle. A 12-pack goes for $14.99, if you can find them. Costco's definitely going all in on summer flavor this June with its frozen treats and warm-weather-ready eats.