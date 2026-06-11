6 Can't-Skip Costco Finds To Add To Your Cart In June 2026

If you're a Costco shopper (or want to become one), you likely know that this members-only big-box store always delivers when it comes to new products (or returning ones), whether it's a new food court treat, like its strawberry shortcake sundae, or a take-and-bake dinner from the prepared foods section, like its family-size Kirkland Signature beef ragu and gnocchi.

June 2026 is no different, with a wide variety of new and returning food items that are heavy on summer vibes, with lots of new frozen treats along with dinner fare like citrusy shrimp ceviche and precooked smoked ribs, among other can't-miss finds to add to your cart. Prices may vary based on your location, but get ready for your next treasure-hunting Costco run by sorting out what fantastic new groceries to toss in your cart along with the long list of can't-skip signature premade meals.