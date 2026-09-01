For Unforgettable Hot Dogs, Make Them West Virginia Style (They're A Must-Try Appalachian Delicacy)

You may think of the hot dog as a cookout staple, but historically, it's been a perfect blue-collar meal with regional variations usually innovated by the immigrant population of a community at a point in time. In the early 1900s, what became the West Virginia dog — a dog crowned with chili, coleslaw, onions, and mustard — was sold at hot dog stands mostly run by Greek or Italian immigrants, and the customers were largely working-class individuals coming from nearby mines or factories with a tight window for a lunch break. The dog that evolved from that community provided sustenance to make it through tough jobs while remaining a quick bite.

The West Virginia dog's tasty amalgamation of ingredients hails from different origins. Chili may have started as cowboy food along the Texas and Mexico border, but Greek immigrants to the North also created their own version of it, reminiscent of Macedonian lamb stews, that's today most recognized as Cincinnati chili. With many West Virginia hot dog stand owners hailing from Greece, chili on a hot dog made perfect sense. Meanwhile, people in the Appalachian region were used to growing vegetables locally so European immigrants could easily make coleslaw as they did before. The chili, colloquially referred to as the "sauce," and the coleslaw work together to create a refreshing — and uniquely West Virginian — experience. The heat from the chili is tamped down by the cool, tangy taste of fresh coleslaw. For the record, the sauce tends to be a thinner consistency than a traditional bowl of chili, though you certainly can make it with a hearty ladle of homemade chili if you prefer.