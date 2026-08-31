Fried Fish Sandwiches Are 10x Crunchier When You Add These 3 Ingredients To The Batter

Close your eyes and think of the perfect fried fish sandwich — it's probably covered in tartar sauce, with a crust so crunchy that it shatters when you bite into it. You might also be picturing yourself sitting in a restaurant in order to enjoy it, right? Well, here's some good news: You can easily whip up this crispy fish dish at home if you mix together the right batter. Specifically, one that contains rice flour, cornstarch, and baking powder because together, these three ingredients do wonders in creating a lighter, more porous, crispy crust.

First, let's talk about rice flour. It differs from standard wheat flour in that it doesn't contain gluten, which means it doesn't yield the same stretchiness when mixed with water. And this small fact matters when creating a crispy fried coating — too much gluten can produce a tougher, almost chewier batter instead. Research on fried batters in journals like Bioscience, Biotechnology, and Biochemistry has found a link between rice flour and crispiness, which is why rice flour makes such a brilliant addition to crispy fried chicken too.

Then, throwing cornstarch into the mix ramps this up a bit. Made entirely of starch and devoid of protein, cornstarch helps create a thin and brittle crust. And finally, we add baking powder, which has a different role altogether. In hot oil, it releases gas, which creates little pockets in the batter rather than letting it become one dense layer.