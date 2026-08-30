This Canned Soup Is The Secret To Better Boxed Mac And Cheese

Boxed mac and cheese is one of those nostalgic meals that we associate with childhood, but let's be honest: it's an easy, filling meal for adults, too. You can follow the package instructions from those popular boxed mac and cheese brands and end up with a tasty meal, but if you're willing to get a little more creative, enter this easy boxed mac and cheese hack: mix in some canned cream of broccoli soup; it creates a creamier texture with a subtle broccoli flavor, turning the whole dish into a mac and cheese spin on broccoli cheddar soup.

The cheese sauce packet needs liquid in order to adequately blend into the pasta, and usually it's in the form of milk. Instead, add some butter, fold it into the pasta as it melts, and then fold in some hot cream of broccoli. You can use the same amount that you'd use for milk, but expect the overall texture to be thicket. From there, add the cheese sauce packet, let it fully blend into the creamy mac and cheese, and be amazed at what you've just created. The cream of broccoli is great for flavor and texture, but the thicker soup will also keep the mac and cheese from drying out too much if you want to refrigerate leftovers.