Canned Crescent Rolls Get A Fall Makeover When Paired With These 2 Ingredients

Canned crescent rolls have long been considered a reliable convenience food that can easily be transformed into a variety of everyday snacks, sweet treats, and seasonal goodies. That being said, if you're looking to give your next roll of crescent dough a fall-friendly upgrade, you don't need to buy or prepare a bunch of extra ingredients to make a simple and delicious autumn-inspired refreshment. You just need a jar of apple butter and a good amount of cinnamon-sugar.

If you already use apple butter to turn store-bought cinnamon rolls into a cozy, apple-based treat, adding the same sweet spread to buttery crescent rolls is the next best thing. By adding apple butter to the inside of each roll and covering them with cinnamon sugar before baking, you're able to transform crescent rolls into a sweet-tasting fall treat in no time, with the extra-sweet, concentrated flavor of the apple butter doing the bulk of the work for you.

All you need to do is roll out your crescent dough, then separate the perforated sheet into eight triangles. From here, add no more than 1 tablespoon of apple butter directly into the center of each portion. Once you roll up each triangle from the wide end, simply sprinkle these apple-infused treats with cinnamon sugar and bake as directed.