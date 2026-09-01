Canned Crescent Rolls Get A Fall Makeover When Paired With These 2 Ingredients
Canned crescent rolls have long been considered a reliable convenience food that can easily be transformed into a variety of everyday snacks, sweet treats, and seasonal goodies. That being said, if you're looking to give your next roll of crescent dough a fall-friendly upgrade, you don't need to buy or prepare a bunch of extra ingredients to make a simple and delicious autumn-inspired refreshment. You just need a jar of apple butter and a good amount of cinnamon-sugar.
If you already use apple butter to turn store-bought cinnamon rolls into a cozy, apple-based treat, adding the same sweet spread to buttery crescent rolls is the next best thing. By adding apple butter to the inside of each roll and covering them with cinnamon sugar before baking, you're able to transform crescent rolls into a sweet-tasting fall treat in no time, with the extra-sweet, concentrated flavor of the apple butter doing the bulk of the work for you.
All you need to do is roll out your crescent dough, then separate the perforated sheet into eight triangles. From here, add no more than 1 tablespoon of apple butter directly into the center of each portion. Once you roll up each triangle from the wide end, simply sprinkle these apple-infused treats with cinnamon sugar and bake as directed.
There's more than one way to prepare crescent rolls with apple butter and cinnamon sugar
To bake these treats to perfection, follow the recommended temperature on the packaging. However, check on your rolls periodically toward the end of the suggested baking time. Because apple butter is high in sugar, it can leak onto your baking sheet and potentially burn the bottom of your rolls. Therefore, keep a close eye on them throughout the baking process, and line your baking sheet with parchment paper for easier clean-up.
Once you perfect the cooking process, feel free to experiment with different ways of preparing these two-ingredient treats. Fortunately, there are many easy ways to prepare crescent rolls that your family will love, especially when they include apple butter. Instead of making simple apple butter crescent rolls, make a braided Danish by rolling out your crescent dough into one large sheet and adding apple butter to the center third of your dough. From here, cut strips along the outside edges and braid them over the prepared filling.
You can also roll out your dough into one large sheet, add apple butter over the top, and cut and fold the sheet into strips to make apple twists. Lastly, since you can make quick and easy mini cinnamon rolls with this store-bought item, there's no reason you can't roll and slice your version with apple butter in the exact same way. Just don't forget the cinnamon sugar.
Creative ways to upgrade your next pan of two-ingredient, fall-inspired crescent rolls
While apple butter and cinnamon sugar may be all you need to enhance crescent dough for a simple breakfast or special afternoon snack, dessert is a different story. Thankfully, with the right amount of toppings, you no longer need to spend an entire afternoon making homemade apple pie or honey apple crumb cake. When you're in the mood for a decadent, apple-flavored treat, there are plenty of easy ways to transform apple butter crescent rolls into an extra-tasty treat.
When you have the time and resources, why not upgrade your crescent roll filling to include a few fresh apple slices covered in cinnamon sugar? Next to fresh apples, add even more flavor and texture by sprinkling some chopped walnuts or pecans over the apple butter filling. You can even add in a layer of streusel made of oats, softened butter, light brown sugar, and a bit of flour.
Besides topping your rolls with cinnamon sugar, you can add all kinds of sweet-tasting toppings. Dress your next batch of apple butter rolls in a simple glaze composed of milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla, or top them with homemade or store-bought caramel sauce. Lastly, for a little something extra, include a dollop of homemade whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.