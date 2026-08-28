7 New Items Coming To Your Favorite Chain Restaurants In September 2026

The smell of pumpkin spice is wafting through the cool breeze, hay bales are appearing on every doorstep — finally, September is upon us. Quite a few chain restaurants are adding new items to their menus this month, and we're pumped to give some of these new (and returning) items a try. While there's certainly pumpkin spice (the history behind the quintessential classic autumn flavor is pretty interesting, by the way) on this list, we've got plenty of other fun flavors for you to try as you feel the first chills of fall.

Whether you're in the mood for some fresh takes on chicken nuggets or looking for a fall-themed dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, we've got you covered. We took the time to scour the internet and find the latest and greatest additions to chain restaurant menus this month. Of course, availability may vary from one location to the next, and we can't say for sure how long these menu items will stick around — so if one sounds particularly delicious to you, make sure to grab it fast.