7 New Items Coming To Your Favorite Chain Restaurants In September 2026
The smell of pumpkin spice is wafting through the cool breeze, hay bales are appearing on every doorstep — finally, September is upon us. Quite a few chain restaurants are adding new items to their menus this month, and we're pumped to give some of these new (and returning) items a try. While there's certainly pumpkin spice (the history behind the quintessential classic autumn flavor is pretty interesting, by the way) on this list, we've got plenty of other fun flavors for you to try as you feel the first chills of fall.
Whether you're in the mood for some fresh takes on chicken nuggets or looking for a fall-themed dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth, we've got you covered. We took the time to scour the internet and find the latest and greatest additions to chain restaurant menus this month. Of course, availability may vary from one location to the next, and we can't say for sure how long these menu items will stick around — so if one sounds particularly delicious to you, make sure to grab it fast.
Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce at McDonald's
McDonald's Spicy Chicken Nuggets had a moment on the menu way back in September 2020, and six years later, they're gracing the Golden Arches once again. If you really want to spice it up, dip them in McDonald's Mighty Hot Sauce (it'll also add a touch of sweetness). They'll be available September 1.
New Chicken Nuggets at Burger King
Burger King's original chicken tenders didn't score too well in our definitive ranking of fast food chicken nuggets and tenders, and thankfully, the menu item is getting an upgrade. Starting September 1, customers will be able to give the chain's new and improved nuggets a try. Be sure to also score a container of savory sauce, which will only be available for a limited time.
Detroit-Style Pizza at Domino's
Make way for the Domino — a Detroit-style Domino's pizza shaped like its namesake. Each pizza is meant for one person and is split into two large squares. The Domino hits stores on August 31 and cost $6.99 each (though the price may vary based on your location).
Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
The Smoky Bacon Cheddar Stack at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers hits Freddy's locations on September 2, and it's the stuff that smoky dreams are made of. In addition to two burger patties, two slices of Applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions, each sandwich is also hit with Freddy's Smoky Fry Sauce, the perfect blend of sweet, creamy, and smoky.
Gimme Sh'more Snack Tray at Sheetz
Nothing says fall quite like s'mores around a campfire, and Sheetz is making it easy to enjoy the taste of the classic treat on the go. The Gimme Sh'more Snack Tray debuts at Sheetz this September, and it includes marshmallow fluff, chocolate chips, and graham cracker sticks made to perfectly scoop up every bite of sugary goodness.
Pumpkin S'mores Concrete Mixer at Culver's
Pumpkin season is on the horizon at Culver's, and the chain is introducing a new concrete mixer (a Culver's concrete mixer is made of custard loaded with mix-ins, just FYI) flavor this fall. The Pumpkin S'mores Concrete Mixer contains both pumpkin and s'mores mix-ins, allowing you to blend to fall flavor favorites in one sweet cup.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard Treat at Dairy Queen
Pumpkin spice isn't the only fall flavor getting attention this September — caramel apple is also having a moment. Starting August 31, you can enjoy a Caramel Apple Cheesecake Blizzard Treat at Dairy Queen, with soft cheesecake blended throughout and a caramel apple topping.