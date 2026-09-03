7 Discontinued Chocolate Bars We Wish We Could Try

If you feel as though some candy bars disappear within seconds of unwrapping them, then a Marathon bar would have been a nice surprise. Launched in 1973 by Mars, the Marathon was a long, braided bar, made from caramel covered in milk chocolate. The 8-inch treat had a ruler printed on the packet to prove its mammoth size, and the tagline: "Lasts a good long time."

The classic commercial doubled down on the Marathon aspect, with "Quick Claude" unable to eat the bar as quickly as he does everything else. The chewy caramel turned the eating experience into a delightful long slog, rather than the three bites that can finish off most regular-length chocolate bars. Unfortunately for fans of the candy, the marathon ended sooner than they would have liked after only eight years on the shelves. Perhaps the concept of a tough, sticky bar that took forever to work through wasn't as big an attraction as Mars originally thought. If you tried it, you may recall your jaw being exhausted from chewing.

If you want to try this iconic '70s chocolate bar, the Curly Wurly sold in the U.K. is a similar concept, measuring just under eight inches and featuring the same braided chocolate caramel. Some say it's not quite as chewy as Marathon, but it could be a close match if you can get your hands on one.