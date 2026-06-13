Not To Be Confused With The The Soda Of The Same Name: This 1930s Candy Bar Disappeared In The '70s

Plenty of candy bars have been discontinued and forgotten over the years, but the Seven Up candy bar is still remembered today, with fans saying things like, "as a kid I remember one flavor as an orange. It had a striking tangy orange flavor combination with the chocolate" (via Reddit). If the bar was successful enough to last for decades, you might wonder why it went away. For starters, Seven Up bars were expensive to produce. If you remember that old "I Love Lucy" episode where she gets a job at a chocolate factory, you can probably imagine how time-consuming and expensive it must be to update and automate the process when the bar's seven flavors have to change to create different combinations.

When the makers of 7Up soda (the refreshing drink that originally included lithium as a core ingredient) staked their claim to the name, having used it since the early 1930s, Pearson's Candy decided to discontinue the chocolate bar and relinquish naming rights in 1979. With that, the candy bar was gone for good, but you can find some images of the old wrappers at the Candy Wrapper Museum.

The closest thing to the Seven Up candy bar today is the Sky Bar (formerly made by Necco). It consists of four sections, each with a different flavor: caramel, vanilla, peanut, and chocolate fudge. You can break off each section and enjoy it separately, much like the Seven Up bar, but the flavors never change. Sadly, the variety and sense of surprise are missing from this experience. While the Seven Up bar is long gone and unlikely to return, it's remembered for its innovation and variety. It truly was a box of chocolates in one wrapper.