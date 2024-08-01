Bring The Campfire Home With Air Fryer S'mores

Bonfires are one of the best ways to enjoy a chilly night. Plus, when you add a fun activity like making your own s'mores into the mix, it's the perfect way to bond with friends and family. Sure, you can sit around a fire all year long, but not everyone has the patience or space to deal with a fire pit. It can be dangerous, too, if you're unfamiliar with how to properly light it, manage it, and put it out. If you still want the fun and flavor of s'mores without the responsibility of fire, then you should turn to your air fryer for the next best thing.

An air fryer is a necessary kitchen tool for quick and easy cooking, and its convection heat is the best way to make s'mores with ease. You can make plenty at a time, depending on your air fryer basket's size. It takes little effort, though you need to keep an eye on them to make sure the chocolate doesn't melt too much and the marshmallows don't burn.