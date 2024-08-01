Bring The Campfire Home With Air Fryer S'mores
Bonfires are one of the best ways to enjoy a chilly night. Plus, when you add a fun activity like making your own s'mores into the mix, it's the perfect way to bond with friends and family. Sure, you can sit around a fire all year long, but not everyone has the patience or space to deal with a fire pit. It can be dangerous, too, if you're unfamiliar with how to properly light it, manage it, and put it out. If you still want the fun and flavor of s'mores without the responsibility of fire, then you should turn to your air fryer for the next best thing.
An air fryer is a necessary kitchen tool for quick and easy cooking, and its convection heat is the best way to make s'mores with ease. You can make plenty at a time, depending on your air fryer basket's size. It takes little effort, though you need to keep an eye on them to make sure the chocolate doesn't melt too much and the marshmallows don't burn.
Air fryer s'mores are a low-effort, high-flavor treat
S'mores might seem like an unexpected food to air fry, but it actually works — marshmallows and chocolate are both delicate, though. They melt or burn easily, so pay attention when making this dessert. To start, you'll need a graham cracker base; this prevents the chocolate and marshmallows from sticking to the air fryer basket when they melt. You can also get creative and swap a graham cracker for a croissant. Then, add the marshmallow to the graham cracker and heat the air fryer to about 390 degrees Fahrenheit. Let it work its magic; the marshmallows will turn golden brown on top but remain melty and gooey underneath for the perfect texture.
Keep a close eye on the marshmallows as they cook because air fryers vary. Check the s'mores after two minutes to see how well the marshmallows are toasting. After that, check them every two minutes; they go from golden to burnt pretty easily. Finally, once the marshmallows are your desired color, grab a piece of chocolate and that second graham cracker and finish building your s'more sandwich. The chocolate should melt when it makes contact with the hot marshmallow.
Tips for making the best air fryer marshmallows
Although the concept is basic, there are a few ways to take this treat from tasty to perfect. If your air fryer has a strong fan, lightly wet the bottom of the marshmallow with a little water just before placing it on the graham cracker; this will make it slightly sticky, so it will stick to the cracker and won't blow around when you start cooking the s'mores.
If you want a super melty s'more, don't just place a hard piece of chocolate on top of the cooked marshmallow. Instead, once the marshmallow is golden brown, place the chocolate on top and air fry it for another 30-60 seconds. This will melt the chocolate through, and while it makes a little bit of a mess when you eat it, it's worth it for that gooey, delicious flavor.
Finally, don't be afraid to swap standard chocolate for your favorite piece of candy. A Reese's peanut butter cup fits perfectly on a graham cracker for a peanut butter-chocolate s'more, and for a caramel treat, try adding a Milky Way.