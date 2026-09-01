The Secret To Guy Fieri's 'Killer Chocolate Brownies' Is This Overlooked Vegetable

Larger-than-life homegrown Food Network phenom Guy Fieri is all about creating and celebrating big flavors. So, it's no surprise that the outsize brownies from his show "Guy's Big Bite" deliver intense chocolatey flavor worthy of Flavortown. But you may be surprised to learn that it incorporates an out-of-the-box ingredient: Fresh rhubarb.

Bright reddish-pink stalks of rhubarb enjoy their peak season in springtime, but on their own are rather bracingly tart. That's why rhubarb plays so well in desserts. When paired with sugar, which reins in its acidity, you get an interplay of tart and sweet that reads zingy. Rhubarb lends freshness and interest to desserts from rhubarb pie to cobblers.

It also livens up the potentially one-note profile of Fieri's brownies. What's more, the crunch and warmth of walnuts balance that bright rhubarb, and a splash of rum adds a hint of depth. Add to that the kick of New Mexico chile powder, which lends sweetness, smoke, and more complexity than cayenne, and it's no wonder the "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" host raves about them.