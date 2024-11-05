What Is Rhubarb And How Do You Cook With It?

Rhubarb is a unique ingredient you may see pop up on menus or in the aisles of your local grocery store. Come springtime, depending on where you live, you might even stumble upon some fresh rhubarb at your local farmer's market, which may tempt you to grab a bunch and see what you can do with it. But in all your excitement, you may yet be wondering: What exactly is rhubarb? It's a vegetable, but it's usually sweetened, operating in tandem with a fruit. It looks a lot like celery, but it tastes more like a lemon. So, what's going on here?

These bright red, pink, or green leafy stalks can be a little tricky to work with, but we're here to demystify the stalky seasonal vegetable and encourage you to try some if you haven't already. With a flavor often referred to as tart or tangy, rhubarb pairs well with fruits and can help cut the sweetness of desserts and sugary beverages. Most often guest starring in baked goods, jams, and fruity summer cocktails, rhubarb is a surprisingly versatile vegetable that has its place in the world of savory dishes as well. It's definitely worth investigating, and we've broken down the basics to get you started.