From Humble Beginnings To Mayor Of Flavortown: How Guy Fieri Got His Start

Whether he's creating unforgettable moments as the host of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" or encouraging home chefs to skip the shortcuts and get things done right in the kitchen, Guy Fieri is a cultural and culinary force. But how did everyone's favorite spiky-haired chef make himself a household name? The mayor of Flavortown discovered his love for creating and sharing food with others at the age of 10. After trying and loving his first-ever soft pretzel on a Lake Tahoe family vacation, Fieri's father encouraged him to make a go of creating his own pretzel stand outside their California home. The owner of the pretzel stand refused to share the name of the company that made his pretzels with Fieri, so he secretly dug through the trash until he found the name of the pretzel distributor. Young Fieri built his own pretzel cart, attached it to a bicycle, and began selling his creations at local events.

Fieri wasn't a fan of his parents' cooking at home (he's said their style was a bit too healthy for his tastes), and his mother told him that he could take over dinner duty. After serving steak and receiving high praise from his father, he knew food was his future. He started saving up his profits from his pretzel cart and part-time restaurant jobs. Eventually, he had enough cash to cover a year of study abroad in Chantilly, France, where he further solidified his commitment to his culinary career goals.