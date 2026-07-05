Pretty much every recipe containing rhubarb we tend to see is for desserts: pies, crumbles, jams, etc. While savory recipes do exist, sweets are definitely rhubarb's domain. If you've ever wondered why a piece of produce that looks like celery (except for its fuchsia hue) is so much more prevalent across dessert menus than in main dishes, the reason is its tartness. Rhubarb requires a good deal of sweetness to be palatable. But once it has sugar working alongside it in a recipe, the resulting contrast in flavor is amazing.

This ingredient is often utilized in desserts for its distinct sour flavor profile. Its inherent acidity is nicely balanced when used in sweet-leaning dishes. The concurrent sweetness and tartness happen to complement each other very nicely. Those unfamiliar with this veggie may be wondering what rhubarb is and how you should cook it. It's also worth keeping in mind that different varieties of rhubarb come in varied stalk sizes, color, and relative sweetness, which could all affect your recipe.

Some of the confusion around this type of produce is a result of the government lying to you about rhubarb, classifying it as a fruit in 1947 to skirt the higher import tariffs on vegetables. But even before the U.S. government categorized rhubarb as a fruit, it had long been associated with sweet recipes. It was known as the "pie plant," with a recipe dating as far back as the 1810s. Regardless of how it's qualified, rhubarb is a delicious addition to many desserts.